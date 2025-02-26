Spencer Lee vs Masanosuke Ono

MaulingMyClown
Not sure if I'm posting in the right place but for anyone who is a freestyle wrestling fan there is a great night of matchups tonight. There are 13 matches, with top competitors from the United States, Japan, and Mexico. The main event of the night sees 2024 Olympic silver medalist and three-time age-group World champion Spencer Lee face 2024 Senior and U20 World Champion Masanosuke Ono of Japan. If you're a fan this is a MUST WATCH...
Enjoy
