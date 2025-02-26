Spencer Lee vs Masanosuke Ono

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Not sure if I'm posting in the right place but for anyone who is a freestyle wrestling fan there is a great night of matchups tonight. There are 13 matches, with top competitors from the United States, Japan, and Mexico. The main event of the night sees 2024 Olympic silver medalist and three-time age-group World champion Spencer Lee face 2024 Senior and U20 World Champion Masanosuke Ono of Japan. If you're a fan this is a MUST WATCH...
