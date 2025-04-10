Speed and the NFL

The first fast cat to play in the NFL was the great Jim Thorpe he was running a 9.8 100 yards when the world record was 9.6.

This is the All Time NFL 100 yard dash (pre 1976)

Olympian ****



lane

1.Cliff Branch 9.2 Colorado/Raiders
2.Willie McGee 9.1 WR Alcorn/Chargers
3.Bob Hayes 9.1 WR FAMU/Cowboys****
4.Jim Hines 9.1 WR TSU/Dolphins****
5.Ray Norton 9.3 WR SJS/Niners****
6.Mel Gray 9.2 Missouri/Cards
7.Henry Carr 9,3 ASU/Giants****
8.Frank Budd 9.2 WR Villanova/Eagles****

200m

lane

1.Larry Burton 20.3 Purdue/Saints****
2.Michael Bates 20.10 Arizona/Seahawks****
3.Stone Johnson 20.5WR Grambling/Texans (Chiefs)***
4.Tommie Smith 19.8 WR SJS/Bengals **** Gold
5.Henry Carr 20.2 WR ASU/Giants **** Gold
6.Bob Hayes 20.5 WR FAMU/Cowboys ****
7.James Jett 20.16 WV/Raides ****
8.James Trapp 20.14 Clmson/Raiders ****

All Time NFL 100 meters

lane

1.Jeff Demps 10.01 Florida/Buc's****
2.Jacoby Ford 10.01 Clemson/Raiders
3.Bob Hayes 10.06WR FAMU/Cowboys****
4.Jim Hines 9.95 WR TSU/Dolphins****
5.Trindon Holliday 10.00 LSU/Broncos
6.Sam Graddy 10.09 Tenn/Broncos****
7.Ron Brown 10.06 ASU/Rams****
8.Alvis Whitted 10.07 NCSt/Raiders

:"B"

lane

1.Darrell Green 10.08 Texas A&I/Redskins
2.Anthony Schwartz 10.07 Auburn/Browns
3.Curtis Dickey 10.10 Texas A&M/Colts
4.Willie Gault 10.11 Tenn/Bears****
5.Michael Bates 10.10 Arizona/Seahawks****
6.D'Von Archane 10.13 Texas A&M/Dolphins
7.Mike Miller 10.11 Tenn/Packers
8.James Trapp 10.14 Clemson/Raiders****

"C"

lane

1.Michael Bennett 10.18 Wisconsin/Vikes
2.Tyreek Hill 10.19 Okla St/Chiefs
3.Jamaal Charles 10.18 Texas/Chiefs
4.Renaldo Nehemiah 10.17 Maryland/Niners
5.Ken Thomas 10.0HT SJS/Chiefs
6.James Jett 10.16 WV/Raiders****
7.Johnny Jones 10,2ish Texas/Jets Olympic finalist****
8.Herschel Walker 10.23 Georgia/Cowboys

Look at all those Olympians and World Record holders

Now what other ball sport can realistically rival that when it comes to speed?

Both Bo Jackson 10.39 and Deion Sanders 10.26 were far faster than those times but they didnt take track seiously they toyed with it so we see those times, both were sub 10.10 guys if into the sport.

Started this talking a 9.8 for Thorpe, will end it talking a 9.8 for te great Don Hutson, and big John Riggins who twice won the Kansas Sate 100, yep....9.8 . There was a video once upon a time, Riggins was ripped at around 210.
 
Nothing is more NFL than this size WITH speed thing.



Dupree was out leaned at the Mississippi State meet by little Calvin Smith, a soon to be 100m world record holder.

Walker took 6th in the NCAA.

Jackson an Alabama State Decathlon champion, twice.

All around 225 with some serious jets.
 
