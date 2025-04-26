International Spectacular photos from the Vatican meeting of Trump with Zelenski

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
41,305
Reaction score
61,382
President Trump had a short meeting with Ukrainian president Zelensky and the setting was impressive. Made for some historical photos. The content of the discussion was not made public yet, but it's probably about the peace process.



1.jpg
2.jpg

3.jpg
 
What a weird angle!

GpdlOflXYAATKpS



Is this an lense trick or a other word angle?

GpdalWdX0AALYEM
 
Trump really isn't that important to the peace process once he stops supplying Ukraine

Move on Zelensky.
 
Siver! said:
Trump really isn't that important to the peace process once he stops supplying Ukraine

Move on Zelensky.
Click to expand...

at least he might start to think a little..

"With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!" -

 
lsa said:
at least he might start to think a little..

"With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!" -

Click to expand...

Definitely progress. Trump being thin skinned does suggest he'll know when someone is mocking him, which Putin clearly is.
 
I am beginning to think when Sundowning Trump says he has been talking to China, Old Man Trump thinks Zelensky is Chinese.
China has publicly said they ain’t calling.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
i mean that minerals deal. the peace process? wouldn't hold my breath.
Click to expand...
Yeah Zelensky said right after the first meeting that he would do that deal so I figured as much. Will see if Putin will come back to the table.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
International Trump/Vance or Zelensky - Who look the worst off in terms of public image by that Oval Office meeting?
27 28 29
Replies
577
Views
11K
calavera2
calavera2
PBAC
Elections US CEOs privately warn Trump of impending empty shelves causing Trump to cave with no negotiations from other parties
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
1K
James Bomb
J
White Whale
Social Donald Trump named Time Person of the Year again
2
Replies
20
Views
796
scoopj
scoopj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,260
Messages
57,215,118
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top