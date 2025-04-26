Fox by the Sea
Hahahaha
damn that didn't take long.
It's probably happening.I was wondering when they were going to circle back and meet. Hopefully a deal can be struck soon
You thought it was real didnt you
What makes you say that? Not just from Zelensky's perspective but also Putin?It's probably happening.
Trump really isn't that important to the peace process once he stops supplying Ukraine
Move on Zelensky.
i mean that minerals deal. the peace process? wouldn't hold my breath.What makes you say that? Not just from Zelensky's perspective but also Putin?
at least he might start to think a little..
"With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!" -
Yeah Zelensky said right after the first meeting that he would do that deal so I figured as much. Will see if Putin will come back to the table.i mean that minerals deal. the peace process? wouldn't hold my breath.