UK cop telling people "speak English" could be hate crime sparks outrage A viral video showing an officer asking a man about whether he used the phrase "speak English" drew backlash.

A viral video appearing to show a British police officer warning a man that telling somebody to "speak English" could be perceived as a hate crime has sparked outrage among conservatives.Conservatives have claimed free speech is under attack in the United Kingdom and other European countries, pointing to hate crime laws enacted by some countries. Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment during the Munich Security Conference earlier this year when he said the right is "in retreat" across the continent.While legal scholars view freedom of speech as more extensive in the U.S. than many other countries, some have pushed back on the idea that free speech is being targeted.The video, which appeared to have originated on TikTok but has been shared by many prominent conservatives, showed the confrontation. Many details of the situation, including what happened before filming, remain unclear.The video appears to show a police officer discuss the phrase with a man."Apparently during some conversations between yourself, you've alleged, we weren't here so I don't know you've said that, you've alleged to say 'speak English,' or words to that effect," the officer said.The man, along with a woman who was with him, told the officer he was partially deaf and that he was asking somebody to speak "clearly"The officer then said that if he said to "speak English," that "potentially, someone could perceive that as a hate crime." However, the video ceased recording after that, and it's not clear what followed. Police have not publicly commented on the video.When reached by Newsweek on Monday, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, declined comment, as it is policy not to comment on hypothetical charges, and it is not clear if charges have been filed.I hope this is some type of joke but I doubt it. Telling someone to speak the native language of the country they are in is now a hate crime. The left truly hates everything about the west.