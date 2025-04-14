Crime Speaking English could be a hate crime in England

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
7,011
Reaction score
13,930
www.newsweek.com

UK cop telling people "speak English" could be hate crime sparks outrage

A viral video showing an officer asking a man about whether he used the phrase "speak English" drew backlash.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
A viral video appearing to show a British police officer warning a man that telling somebody to "speak English" could be perceived as a hate crime has sparked outrage among conservatives.

Conservatives have claimed free speech is under attack in the United Kingdom and other European countries, pointing to hate crime laws enacted by some countries. Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment during the Munich Security Conference earlier this year when he said the right is "in retreat" across the continent.

While legal scholars view freedom of speech as more extensive in the U.S. than many other countries, some have pushed back on the idea that free speech is being targeted.

The video, which appeared to have originated on TikTok but has been shared by many prominent conservatives, showed the confrontation. Many details of the situation, including what happened before filming, remain unclear.

The video appears to show a police officer discuss the phrase with a man.

"Apparently during some conversations between yourself, you've alleged, we weren't here so I don't know you've said that, you've alleged to say 'speak English,' or words to that effect," the officer said.

The man, along with a woman who was with him, told the officer he was partially deaf and that he was asking somebody to speak "clearly"

The officer then said that if he said to "speak English," that "potentially, someone could perceive that as a hate crime." However, the video ceased recording after that, and it's not clear what followed. Police have not publicly commented on the video.

When reached by Newsweek on Monday, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, declined comment, as it is policy not to comment on hypothetical charges, and it is not clear if charges have been filed.



I hope this is some type of joke but I doubt it. Telling someone to speak the native language of the country they are in is now a hate crime. The left truly hates everything about the west.
 
I much prefer to read BBC news in Pidgin anyways. English is pretty overrated.
 
K4EJuRJ.gif
 
From spreading English around the world to it being a hate crime in their own country.

Hilarious

UK seems determined to be our first new Islamic utopia of the West
 

Speaking English could be a hate crime in England​


telling somebody to "speak English" could be perceived as a hate crime


Come on now, why are you making shit up?
 
White Whale said:
www.newsweek.com

UK cop telling people "speak English" could be hate crime sparks outrage

A viral video showing an officer asking a man about whether he used the phrase "speak English" drew backlash.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
A viral video appearing to show a British police officer warning a man that telling somebody to "speak English" could be perceived as a hate crime has sparked outrage among conservatives.

Conservatives have claimed free speech is under attack in the United Kingdom and other European countries, pointing to hate crime laws enacted by some countries. Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment during the Munich Security Conference earlier this year when he said the right is "in retreat" across the continent.

While legal scholars view freedom of speech as more extensive in the U.S. than many other countries, some have pushed back on the idea that free speech is being targeted.

The video, which appeared to have originated on TikTok but has been shared by many prominent conservatives, showed the confrontation. Many details of the situation, including what happened before filming, remain unclear.

The video appears to show a police officer discuss the phrase with a man.

"Apparently during some conversations between yourself, you've alleged, we weren't here so I don't know you've said that, you've alleged to say 'speak English,' or words to that effect," the officer said.

The man, along with a woman who was with him, told the officer he was partially deaf and that he was asking somebody to speak "clearly"

The officer then said that if he said to "speak English," that "potentially, someone could perceive that as a hate crime." However, the video ceased recording after that, and it's not clear what followed. Police have not publicly commented on the video.

When reached by Newsweek on Monday, a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, declined comment, as it is policy not to comment on hypothetical charges, and it is not clear if charges have been filed.



I hope this is some type of joke but I doubt it. Telling someone to speak the native language of the country they are in is now a hate crime. The left truly hates everything about the west.
Click to expand...


POLICE OFFICER STIFF IN SAYS SOMETHING STUPID SHOCKER!

Can't believe it, but clearly this shows speaking English will be a hate crime in England soon 🤣🤣🤣
 
Cole train said:
I would be more worried about this "predictive tool" that uk is developing which will say whos likely to become a killer

www.theguardian.com

UK creating ‘murder prediction’ tool to identify people most likely to kill

Exclusive: Algorithms allegedly being used to study data of thousands of people, in project critics say is ‘chilling and dystopian’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Now thats some minority report shit
Click to expand...

Yeah I think we all need to ease up on the AI shit lol

Feels like it's gonna get silly.
 
Yeah if you're yelling at someone like WHY THE FUCK DON'T YOU SPEAK ENGLISH, of course you're an asshole doing stupid shit.
 
UK is letting themselves be cucked because of guilt over colonialism, despite the fact they are on track to have more modern day colonists within their own country than they ever did spread across the world at at any time.
 
Cole train said:
I would be more worried about this "predictive tool" that uk is developing which will say whos likely to become a killer

www.theguardian.com

UK creating ‘murder prediction’ tool to identify people most likely to kill

Exclusive: Algorithms allegedly being used to study data of thousands of people, in project critics say is ‘chilling and dystopian’
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Now thats some minority report shit
Click to expand...

Tin foil hat time. Gotta wonder if this is the end goal of allowing the massive amounts of immigrants to enter European countries because it will eventually lead to them being able to justify a completely supervised society with total control of its citizens.
 
Even George Orwell would be shocked to see what’s become of England, just pathetic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,551
Messages
57,170,109
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top