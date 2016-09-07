Spartacus

cigano

cigano

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 12, 2016
Messages
2,058
Reaction score
86
Such a good show. Was re-watching a bit earlier.

What does this section of the 'dog make of it?
 
Great Show! with awesome quotes and characters:

mbIQ0HU.jpg
 
Words fall from your mouth as shit from ass
 
"These men are the words and will of Claudius Glaber"......

...."and what are you? his cock and balls?"
 
Spartacus may have the best first season of any show, ever.

I remember being here on Sherdog when it first came out, practically all of us were like 'Alright first episode, this will be a guilty pleasure to watch until it gets boring.'

Then by the 5th episode, it was an overwhelming 'This is one of the best fucking shows on TV!'
 
fwapped to Lucy Lawless many many times.
 
Coconut Joe said:
53234302.jpg
Click to expand...

Would have been much better if Batiatus said it, turns out it was that blonde can that Batiatus had a rivalry with. It was wasted on him.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Spartacus may have the best first season of any show, ever.
Click to expand...

Probably one of the worst, actually. Or at least uneven. The first four or so episodes are painfully awful. Like shit-tier awful. They did turn it around quite miraculously though, but as far as first impressions go, it's one of the worst from an otherwise very good show.
 
HereticBD said:
Probably one of the worst, actually. Or at least uneven. The first four or so episodes are painfully awful. Like shit-tier awful.
Click to expand...

The season had a slow start, admittedly. Even Andy had to take a while to really get in character, and it took Liam the entire 3rd season to get in gear.

But when the show got in gear, from the 4th-5th episode until the end of the 2nd season, some of the best damn TV ever.
 
HereticBD said:
Probably one of the worst, actually. Or at least uneven. The first four or so episodes are painfully awful. Like shit-tier awful. They did turn it around quite miraculously though, but as far as first impressions go, it's one of the worst from an otherwise very good show.
Click to expand...
BooThisMan.gif
aaron-paul-boo-bitch.gif
 
GearSolidMetal said:
The season had a slow start, admittedly. Even Andy had to take a while to really get in character, and it took Liam the entire 3rd season to get in gear.

But when the show got in gear, from the 4th-5th episode until the end of the 2nd season, some of the best damn TV ever.
Click to expand...
tumblr_nydte4A5jp1trqhcko1_400.gif
 
GearSolidMetal said:
The season had a slow start, admittedly. Even Andy had to take a while to really get in character, and it took Liam the entire 3rd season to get in gear.

But when the show got in gear, from the 4th-5th episode until the end of the 2nd season, some of the best damn TV ever.
Click to expand...

I'll say it's one of the most dramatic turnarounds for any show I can think of. The shitty beginnings for me, really didn't have anything to do with people getting into character, or anything. It was just a terrible show. Melodramatic to a cringe-worthy level, and just cheap looking as all hell. It was straight up B-movie schlock. Then, something happened, and the writers and show runners realized it could be so much better, and got their shit together.
 
c4d0490fb61afcc0822ffbccf12de93ce6559a94.jpg


If I didn't already own the first two seasons on BluRay, I'd pick this up in a heartbeat.
 
HereticBD said:
I'll say it's one of the most dramatic turnarounds for any show I can think of. The shitty beginnings for me, really didn't have anything to do with people getting into character, or anything. It was just a terrible show. Melodramatic to a cringe-worthy level, and just cheap looking as all hell. It was straight up B-movie schlock. Then, something happened, and the writers and show runners realized it could be so much better, and got their shit together.
Click to expand...

It takes a while for a good show to build up, just look at GoT.

That first episode of GoT was BAD. It was an introduction of over a dozen characters, you didn't know what was going on where over vast continents, and it, like Spartacus, started to get interesting a few episodes in.

Look at the last two seasons of GoT, when there's a few so-so episodes, they're building up to the awesome episodes.

Spartacus kept the ball rolling for awesome episodes far after it's three or four mediocre episodes at the beginning of the series, and that was far far worth it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Television Spartacus Sequel SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR (Nick Tarabay Returning)
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Stranger Come Knocking
Stranger Come Knocking

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,776
Messages
55,443,217
Members
174,775
Latest member
Vadimadi

Share this page

Back
Top