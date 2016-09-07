HereticBD said: I'll say it's one of the most dramatic turnarounds for any show I can think of. The shitty beginnings for me, really didn't have anything to do with people getting into character, or anything. It was just a terrible show. Melodramatic to a cringe-worthy level, and just cheap looking as all hell. It was straight up B-movie schlock. Then, something happened, and the writers and show runners realized it could be so much better, and got their shit together. Click to expand...

It takes a while for a good show to build up, just look at GoT.That first episode of GoT was BAD. It was an introduction of over a dozen characters, you didn't know what was going on where over vast continents, and it, like Spartacus, started to get interesting a few episodes in.Look at the last two seasons of GoT, when there's a few so-so episodes, they're building up to the awesome episodes.Spartacus kept the ball rolling for awesome episodes far after it's three or four mediocre episodes at the beginning of the series, and that was far far worth it.