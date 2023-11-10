  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR (Premieres Dec. 5, 2025)

Update: November 9, 2023

Starz Greenlights Spartacus Sequel SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR with Star Nick Tarabay and Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight Returning

EfISJ2y.jpg


Starz is bringing one of its foundational original series — along with one of its characters — back to life. The premium cabler has given a series order to Spartacus: House of Ashur, a continuation of the franchise that last aired a new episode in 2013.

The pickup comes nine months after Starz announced it was developing a revival/sequel — and a day after actors union SAG-AFTRA announced a tentative agreement with studios and streamers, ending a four-month strike. Series creator Steven S. DeKnight will serve as showrunner, and Nick Tarabay will reprise his role of Ashur from the former series.

“A decade ago the groundbreaking original Spartacus captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz. “It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe.”

The description for House of Ashur reads as follows: “The series poses the question: What if Ashur hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?”

“To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said DeKnight. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered in January 2010 and was a breakout series for Starz, setting ratings marks that would stand for several years (shows like Outlander and Power eventually surpassed it).

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/new-spartacus-series-starz-1235643463/
 
Why ? Ashur was a scrub .
 
Holy shit I can't wait for this. please let this be good! I'd love to add a new chapter next time I rewatch Spartacus, which is every few years.

I thought he was a great villain. Wow, this was not a show I ever thought would be revisited and I'm pumped!
 
Holy shit I can't wait for this. please let this be good! I'd love to add a new chapter next time I rewatch Spartacus, which is every few years.

I thought he was a great villain. Wow, this was not a show I ever thought would be revisited and I'm pumped!
It’s going to be awesome just because DeKnight is leading it
 
Nick Tarabay will reprise his role of Ashur from the former series.


The description for House of Ashur reads as follows: "The series poses the question: What if Ashur hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?"



I'm fucking in. I like this idea too
 
That's key. And ashur is played by the original guy too. It's like an early Christmas present, this news
Even if it’s just like gods of the arena I’m stoked. I’m stoked no matter what.
 
Should have been “what if they didn’t kill Gannicus and he just went around railing high class tail and killing Romans?”

Aka “what if gannicus’ cock continued to rage on?”
They can do this after House of Ashur is finished
 
Sounds a bit desperate, but I said the same thing about GOT:HOTD, and that ended up pretty good, so I'll wait and see.
 
I'm not sure how I feel about it being a what if scenario. But if the sex and violence is there I'm in.
 
I hated how they ended his character. Dude was a gladiator that got taken out embarrassingly by a house servant. Thought he was a great villain, even had a good reason to be a dick, was crippled with a cheap shot by Crixus and bullied by the other Gladiators. I might check it out I thought the actor was one of the highlights of that show.
 
