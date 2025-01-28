  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Sparring Sparring partner initiated the fight to the ground.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,716
Reaction score
9,771
It was a bad evening at the dojo tonight … my sparring partner who I was sparring on feet today, started to play between my legs and was looking for a single-leg takedown. He didn’t manage to find it. Je then proceeded to sucker punch me when I left the ring mat. No coaches were present during the time it happened. Tommorow I will have to report this bad behaviour to my coach. I don’t wish to see him at this gym anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,251
Messages
56,821,299
Members
175,417
Latest member
Crazy Source

Share this page

Back
Top