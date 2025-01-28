It was a bad evening at the dojo tonight … my sparring partner who I was sparring on feet today, started to play between my legs and was looking for a single-leg takedown. He didn’t manage to find it. Je then proceeded to sucker punch me when I left the ring mat. No coaches were present during the time it happened. Tommorow I will have to report this bad behaviour to my coach. I don’t wish to see him at this gym anymore.