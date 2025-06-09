Sparring Footage of Joo-Sang Yoo and Max Holloway

Korean Zombie invited Max Holloway to Korea to hang out with him for a bit. There's several videos of them basically training, eating, and doing karaoke. One clip I found interesting was of Holloway sparring with Joo-Sang Yoo (the guy who got the epic ko at UFC 316). This was obviously before UFC 316, but my takeaway from the sparring was Joo-Sang's style resembles FW Conor. I'm definitely looking forward to his next fight.
 
Well, Korea is still full of TMA, and Conor used to be a traditional martial artist until he tricked himself into thinking he's a boxer, so I figure you're going to see a lot of that, but even having said that, yeah, he is bringing a similar movement to it too
 
