Sparring Footage of Joo-Sang Yoo and Max Holloway

Korean Zombie invited Max Holloway to Korea to hang out with him for a bit. There's several videos of them basically training, eating, and doing karaoke. One clip I found interesting was of Holloway sparring with Joo-Sang Yoo (the guy who got the epic ko at UFC 316). This was obviously before UFC 316, but my takeaway from the sparring was Joo-Sang's style resembles FW Conor. I'm definitely looking forward to his next fight.