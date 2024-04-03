The light shines even through the dark, its caused by a positive and negative spark...stark...contrasts are what starts the spin...so we can meet up on rotation again again and again.



The butterfly's flight is not spontaneous nor are they on springs, the butterfly flies when she warms her wings.

Never in a straight line...she truly flies free, harder to catch but so easy to see.

She brings a smile with a similar spark, electrical impulses...she flaps her beautiful wings.



We are together, both in darkness and light, we are standing together...no umbrella, you're beautiful in the rain...my bella.

Your light warms my wings and I bring you the smile and versa vice....our love is solid, some say twice as nice.



Let the black hole take us all in... we'll meet on the otherside, just to do this love again....from the beginning.



~SL