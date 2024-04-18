I was waiting for someone else to post this story but it doesn't seem to be happening. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Unless the thread was deleted before I saw it.A gay Spanish municipal councillor has resigned from his position after photos were publicised of him eating his own excrement as part of a scat fetish.As reported by The Publica, Daniel Gómez del Barrio served on the council for Illescas, a small town of around 30,000 people just south of the country's capital. He represented PSOE, the main left-wing governing party in Spain, whose leader is currently the Prime Minister.In February Gómez posted images and videos on social media accounts and pornographic websites. In one of the videos the councillor appears to be naked on the floor, eating his own faeces.A report from French news source FDS claimed that the politician was offering himself up for sexual use, and described himself as wanting to be 'exposed, humiliated and degraded.' He also described his desire to 'eat c*cks, be a whore, and be used as a urinal,' with El Diairo also claiming he referred to himself as a 'sexual slave.'According to ABC Spain Gómez reported the leaking of the photographs and videos to the police, who began investigating the matter. However, on the 22nd of March more footage of the councillor started circulating online. According to a source, Gomez's official council ID was allegedly visible in the content.On the 27th of March Gómez was forced to resign, and was dismissed from his position as the town council's head of youth, children and families by mayor José Manuel Tofiño.Since his resignation the young councillor has left his family home in the town where he resided with his parents. His father, a former police officer, retired the same week in February that the photos and videos were initially leaked.