Spanish megastar athletes wish Topuria good luck (Rafa Nadal, Iniesta, Casillas, Alcaraz, Sainz, Pedri etc)

Holy shit Ilia might be the biggest superstar in UFC if he wins tomorrow. This is insane the megastars in this vid.

If you dont know

Nadal - one of the big 3 in tennis who is in GOAT convo with 2 others, one of Nikes most recognizable athletes

Iniesta - one of GOAT midfielders in soccer, 43 mill followers on IG

Casillas - one of GOAT goalkeepers in soccer, 21 mill followers on IG

Sainz - one of top F1 drivers

Alcaraz - next big thing in tennis, youngest player ever to be ranked #1 in the world, loads of titles already many consider him the best 19/20yo ever.

We've already seen Sergio Ramos live at a UFC event to support him.
 
That's why i was talking about him possibly being a "superstar" if he takes that belt.

He's massive in Spain.
 
hes georgian dont give me this dual citizenship bullshit
 
Marc Márquez is the man. Should have mentioned him he is one of the all time greats of Moto GP with several titles

Anyway, good for Topuria but I don't think he will be a superstar just yet. He has an exciting fighting style and if he wins and keep defending he might grow to be a star
 
I'm in Spain right now, and the only thing that sucks is that I'll have to be up at 3 am to watch the event, but although I like Volk it would be cool if Ilia takes the belt while I'm here... these people are definitely fanatics for their athletes.
 
Looked like the Dani Martin guy just had climbed the peak of Mount Everest when he took the video lol
 
Seems the best thing for MMA is a Topuria victory, regardless of who you personally like more.

The Australian market will be fine without Volk.
 
Well 2 things:

1) Here MMA is a very unknown sport.
2) He's georgian with spanish nationality too. But georgian genes, leaned mma in spain may be? Or may be he's in spain because he can train all year long. I don't know the reason, but for example Tyson Fury trains and lives in spain longs seasons, and tennis players like Djokovic, cyclist etc, because of the weather.
 
Gonna be a lot of crying in tapas bars when volk wins.
 
gogogoalex said:
Well 2 things:

1) Here MMA is a very unknown sport.
2) He's georgian with spanish nationality too. But georgian genes, leaned mma in spain may be? Or may be he's in spain because he can train all year long. I don't know the reason, but for example Tyson Fury trains and lives in spain longs seasons, and tennis players like Djokovic, cyclist etc, because of the weather.
He explains the Spain thing on the Countdown episode
 
