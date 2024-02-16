Spanish megastar athletes wish Topuria good luck (Rafa Nadal, Iniesta, Casillas, Alcaraz, Sainz, Pedri etc)

ExitLUPin
Holy shit Ilia might be the biggest superstar in UFC if he wins tomorrow. This is insane the megastars in this vid.
If you dont know
Nadal - one of the big 3 in tennis who is in GOAT convo with 2 others, one of Nikes most recognizable athletes
Iniesta - one of GOAT midfielders in soccer, 43 mill followers on IG
Casillas - one of GOAT goalkeepers in soccer, 21 mill followers on IG
Sainz - one of top F1 drivers
Alcaraz - next big thing in tennis, youngest player ever to be ranked #1 in the world, loads of titles already many consider him the best 19/20yo ever.
We've already seen Sergio Ramos live at a UFC event to support him.