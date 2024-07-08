International Spanish anti-tourism protesters take aim at Barcelona visitors with water guns

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,477
Reaction score
5,775

Spanish anti-tourism protesters take aim at Barcelona visitors with water guns​

July 8, 2024 / 8:59 AM EDT / CBS/AFP

holly-gaza-embed-00-03-59-10-still001.jpg


Thousands of protesters marched through Barcelona over the weekend to express anger at mass tourism and its impacts on Spain's most visited city. Bystanders dining in restaurants in the popular La Barceloneta neighborhood were soaked when some protesters sprayed them with water guns.

Video showed diners being forced to change tables at some restaurants to escape the protests on Saturday, while other restaurants were symbolically taped off by the demonstrators.

gettyimages-2160375973.jpg


Carrying banners reading "Tourists go home," protesters called for a reduction in the number of foreign visitors to Barcelona, stopping in front of hotels and restaurants to confront tourists.

"I have nothing against tourism, but here in Barcelona we are suffering from an excess of tourism that has made our city unliveable," one of the demonstrators told the French news agency AFP.

Local authorities say the cost of housing has risen 68% in the Spanish city over the past decade, becoming one of the main points of contention for the disgruntled residents.

"The last years, the city has turned completely for tourists, and what we want is a city for citizens and not in service of tourists," another protester told a Reuters news camera.

In June, Mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni said that by 2028, he would stop renewing the thousands of tourist licenses that permit landlords to rent out accommodation to foreign visitors. The move would make the homes, which are currently advertised on platforms such as Airbnb, available to locals, according to Collboni.

More than 12 million tourists visited the city, famed for sights such as the Sagrada Familia basilica, last year alone, according to local authorities.

The latest protest comes after similar large-scale demonstrations in other tourist hotspots across Spain. A protest in Málaga, in the southern part of the country, drew some 15,000 people to rally against over-tourism in June, while the island of Palma de Mallorca saw more than 10,000 people march against the impact of mass tourism in May.

According to Spain's national statistics office INE, the first five months of 2024 alone saw more than 33 millions tourists visit the country, which represents an increase of 13.6% compared to the previous year.

Spain isn't the only European nation grappling with the impact of tourism on the local population. Earlier this year, Venice, Italy became the first city to impose a fee on daily visitors.

www.cbsnews.com

Spanish anti-tourism protesters take aim at Barcelona visitors with water guns

Residents fed up with the impact of mass tourism in Barcelona have staged a mass demonstration, harassing visitors in the Spanish city.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 
Probably like .001% of those dorks have lived there more than 5 years.
 
I think there are a couple of forces at play here.

First, it's true that online apps/services like AirBnB push people out from living in desirable locations. People the world over seem to be struggling with real estate prices in urban environments despite a reduction in birth rates.

Second, the continued infantilization of people through social media has made foreigners rather insufferable to deal with. It's one thing to deal with a loss of civility among the locals, it's another to have foreigners come in and treat your country like a rental unit to be abused as you do your lewd drunkenness and attention whoring behaviors. Too many visitors basically view nothing as sacred (except themselves) any more. People ignore holy places that do not allow photos and shoot away -- sometimes in a sexually provocative manner. They will create nuisance at all times of day for their insta feeds. There is similar dismay in Indonesia, Japan etc.

As an aside, the Sagrada Familia has to be one of the most overrated attractions in the world. Totally disappointed when I saw it. So much bizarreness going on it looks like a bunch of artists vomited up something lol.
 
>Protests against tourists, which stimulates the economy.
>Refugees welcome tho

<Deported1>
 
Seems like misplaced anger. Also, does this mean they won't be tourists anywhere themselves?
 
They better hope Danny Trejo doesnt plan to visit there
 
Went to Spain earlier in the year. You can only see so many churches and castles before getting burnt out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International The Taliban are working to woo tourists to Afghanistan
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Patrick Jane
Patrick Jane
LeonardoBjj
International Hundreds of protesters clash with police in Russian republic of Bashkortostan
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Social Colombians told to shower with a partner as drought hits capital water supplies
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
Halifax
Halifax
White Whale
Crime Pro-Palestinian protest outside LA synagogue criticized as ‘antisemitic’ after street fights with pro-Israel protesters
Replies
14
Views
427
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,395
Messages
55,822,563
Members
174,948
Latest member
GeorgeJohnson_18

Share this page

Back
Top