I think there are a couple of forces at play here.



First, it's true that online apps/services like AirBnB push people out from living in desirable locations. People the world over seem to be struggling with real estate prices in urban environments despite a reduction in birth rates.



Second, the continued infantilization of people through social media has made foreigners rather insufferable to deal with. It's one thing to deal with a loss of civility among the locals, it's another to have foreigners come in and treat your country like a rental unit to be abused as you do your lewd drunkenness and attention whoring behaviors. Too many visitors basically view nothing as sacred (except themselves) any more. People ignore holy places that do not allow photos and shoot away -- sometimes in a sexually provocative manner. They will create nuisance at all times of day for their insta feeds. There is similar dismay in Indonesia, Japan etc.



As an aside, the Sagrada Familia has to be one of the most overrated attractions in the world. Totally disappointed when I saw it. So much bizarreness going on it looks like a bunch of artists vomited up something lol.