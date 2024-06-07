  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Spain vs. Japan vs. Czech Republic vs. Sweden vs. Colombia - Which 2 countries have the most beautiful women? (Semi-Finals)

Who's your picks?

  • Total voters
    32
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,574
Reaction score
43,203
Continuation to this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - Which 3 countries have the most beautiful women?

If you had to pick one, which country would it be? I'd say Colombia is up there, but to be honest I'm probably bias. But I find Canadian women to be the hottest. I'm talking about the women that are at least 8 and above. Here's a list of countries from various sites...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Spain
360_F_614899840_q64J89CrRKvXok4adVfpESZoOzMSDoBn.jpg

Japan
8fbb7089cff767e5ee584d2c137d5848.jpg

Czech Republic
28056588_1548820228547410_220353625536065703_n.jpg

Sweden
dfe4d55c5bc77df739ac7fc0fe93a372.jpg

Colombia
colombia-20.jpg



If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams @MichiganMMA1978
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @jerzey devil @Beau Wring
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @90 50 @Matt4786
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @burningspear @fingercuffs
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer @Odoylerules22
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex @Sunnyvale TP
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @Thrawn33 @MDoza @rivera
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte @WarHawk @llperez22
 
Has to be Sweden on average alone. Columbian women are gorgeous, but they have a ton of dumpster fires in rural areas killing average. Japan has no variety. Spain does impress me. CR is a tale of 2 cities. Highs and Lows.
 
Ill be the first to admit. On a purely physical rating, Latinas are probably the best. If not on average, which probably is the case as well, on a best of the best rating. I went with Japanese for personality. Don't really know what the other categories look like on average. Russian women look distinct, as do Nordic women, irish. Can't pinpoint Spanish Czech or even Swedish women.
 
Why is Spain so popular? it's a country of mids. It's like they all peak at 7.5 tops and if you want to see higher you go to Italy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Social Which 3 countries have the most beautiful women?
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
3K
ThaiSexPills
ThaiSexPills
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performance? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
6
Views
437
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 2 are the most chameleon like performance? (The Finals O/T)
Replies
16
Views
608
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these acting roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performance? (The Finals)
Replies
10
Views
509
Ima5starman
Ima5starman
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Alex Pereira vs. TBA or Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals)
Replies
14
Views
584
fighters_respect
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,867
Messages
55,655,234
Members
174,879
Latest member
pipilica

Share this page

Back
Top