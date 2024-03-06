Spanish soldiers and policemen are changing their gender in order to access benefits intended for women, an investigation has found. Spain’s Left-wing government introduced a self-ID law in 2022 that made it simple to transition formally, while at the same time boosting benefits for women in the military and security forces.



Since the change was introduced, 41 men have become women in the Spanish territory of Ceuta in North Africa. Only four of that number have changed their names.



According to a report in online newspaper El Español, the vast majority of the 37 newly registered women are employed by the military or the police.



‘On the inside I am a lesbian’ Roberto Perdigones, an army corporal who registered as female in the last year, now earns more money and lives in superior accommodation.



“On the outside I feel like a heterosexual man, but on the inside I am a lesbian. And it is the latter that counts. This is why I made the legal change to become a woman,” Corporal Perdigones, who continues to sport a beard, told El Español.



Sources close to Ceuta’s security forces said male officers are changing their legal gender in the hope of gaining promotions.