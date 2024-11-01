Spain hit by deadliest floods in decades

It seems that our planet had enough. Prayers for Spain and its people.


www.bbc.com

Spain floods: Nation mourns as death toll soars past 150

At least 158 people have died in Spain's worst flooding disaster in decades as rescuers race to find victims.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

www.theguardian.com

Spain floods death toll passes 150 as country begins three days of mourning

People urged to stay at home as more bad weather forecast, with number of dead expected to rise further
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
RIP.

158 dead and rising. This is third world problem. Spain, wtf???
 
