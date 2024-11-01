Spain hit by deadliest floods in decades

Boomb
Hate the game, not the player.
@red
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2008
- Messages
- 8,391
- Reaction score
- 4,679
It seems that our planet had enough. Prayers for Spain and its people.
Spain floods: Nation mourns as death toll soars past 150
At least 158 people have died in Spain's worst flooding disaster in decades as rescuers race to find victims.
www.bbc.com
Spain floods death toll passes 150 as country begins three days of mourning
People urged to stay at home as more bad weather forecast, with number of dead expected to rise further
www.theguardian.com