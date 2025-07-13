Bobby00 said: There is no fit punishment for that scum in Europe. That poor old man wont ever feel save taking his walk no matter what happens to them. Hopefully it wont be for nothing and sparks something big. Click to expand...

Yeah I hope so too, a lot of countries are reaching a boiling point with this shit, from Italy, to UK, to Ireland, to Germany and now Spain.The first who should be punished are the spineless scumbag politicians to sold out their own people and allowed this to happen, they should all be dragged out by the mob and publicly flogged to set an example.Next, every single ILLEGAL in Europe should be rounded up and shipped out just like ICE is doing in the States.And finally every single anti western libtard should be shipped sent to North Africa, and Latin America so they can immerse themselves in these cultures they profess to love so much and favour more than their own. I know this last part is unlikely, but wishful thinking.