Crime Spain erupts into violent anti-migrant protests after attack on senior

For the second day in a row Spaniards are in the streets violently protesting after a senseless brutal beating of a senior citizen in the town of Torre Pacheco.

The man was out for a walk in his neighbourhood and was suddenly attacked by 3 North African migrants who belong to a Moroccan gang.

Apparently there was no motive and they didn't know each other, it says the thugs were bored and just decided to beat a retired old man within an inch of his life just for fun.

Spain has since erupted and people have taken to the streets, some attacking North African migrants on site and demanding their country back.

Of course mainstream media have labelled the protesters as, wait for it... yup, FAR RIGHT.
 
This YouTuber used to talk only mma and has taken a crazy turn focusing on immigrants all the time.
 
There is no fit punishment for that scum in Europe. That poor old man wont ever feel save taking his walk no matter what happens to them. Hopefully it wont be for nothing and sparks something big.
 
How i understood from our forums guy got jumped, locals jumped moroccans back then moroccans got even more people involved and violence continued
 
This YouTuber used to talk only mma and has taken a crazy turn focusing on immigrants all the time.
He realized MMA is a boring pseudo-sport with a limited audience (of gay men) and his "commentary" is better spent stroking the outrage boner of the common youtube slop consumer.
 
There is no fit punishment for that scum in Europe. That poor old man wont ever feel save taking his walk no matter what happens to them. Hopefully it wont be for nothing and sparks something big.
Yeah I hope so too, a lot of countries are reaching a boiling point with this shit, from Italy, to UK, to Ireland, to Germany and now Spain.

The first who should be punished are the spineless scumbag politicians to sold out their own people and allowed this to happen, they should all be dragged out by the mob and publicly flogged to set an example.

Next, every single ILLEGAL in Europe should be rounded up and shipped out just like ICE is doing in the States.

And finally every single anti western libtard should be shipped sent to North Africa, and Latin America so they can immerse themselves in these cultures they profess to love so much and favour more than their own. I know this last part is unlikely, but wishful thinking.
 
The king was at Wimbledon today, Alcaraz saying thanks for coming was nice.
 
