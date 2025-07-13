Koro_11
For the second day in a row Spaniards are in the streets violently protesting after a senseless brutal beating of a senior citizen in the town of Torre Pacheco.
The man was out for a walk in his neighbourhood and was suddenly attacked by 3 North African migrants who belong to a Moroccan gang.
Apparently there was no motive and they didn't know each other, it says the thugs were bored and just decided to beat a retired old man within an inch of his life just for fun.
Spain has since erupted and people have taken to the streets, some attacking North African migrants on site and demanding their country back.
Here are some of the scenes from this video.
Of course mainstream media have labelled the protesters as, wait for it... yup, FAR RIGHT.
