International SpaceX is talking with US Air Force in providing Starship to do logistics by carrying massive payload anywhere in under an hour

Starship superheavy and starship could carry more then twice the capacity of C-17 to deploy materials such as ammo and medical hardware and dedicated to space force operation. Instead of working through delivery timelines and spaceX own needs it will be dedicated to the US Military use so 1 or more rockets to be used by the air force could likely require a tanker rocket to carry fuel for these spaceX Starships. This will be making massive political and worldwide questions to use these massive rockets.

 
