Update: June 12, 2025

Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman to Star in SPACEBALLS Sequel; Set for 2027 Release

Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are set to reprise their respective roles as Lone Starr and Dark Helmet in the newmovie from Amazon MGM Studios, with Keke Palmer () joining the cast, sources tell Deadline.Amazon declined to comment, and character details for Palmer are under wraps, as is the sequel’s plot. Also newly aboard in an undisclosed role is Pullman’s son, rising star Lewis Pullman (), as THR was first to report this afternoon.The addition of Moranis, though is particularly striking, as the actor hasn’t been seen much on screen for decades. As announced this morning, the original film’s director and star, Mel Brooks, will also feature in the cast once again, reprising his role as Yogurt. Slated for release in theaters in 2027, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”Josh Greenbaum () will direct from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad, as announced in June of last year. Gad is also expected to star and will produce alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody, Brooks, and Greenbaum, with Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez exec producing.Released by MGM in 1987, the originalis an iconic send-up of the sci-fi genre, which took inspiration from thefranchise and other classics like. The plot revolves around the evil Dark Helmet (Moranis) and President Skroob (Brooks), who attempt to steal the atmosphere of the peaceful planet Druidia, only to be thwarted by the hero Lone Starr (Pullman), his sidekick Barf (John Candy), and the Druish princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga). Others in the cast included Joan Rivers and Dick Van Patten. The film grossed just over $38.1 worldwide but has endured over the years as a cult classic.Otherwise best known for turns in iconic works likeand David Lynch’s, Pullman has most recently been seen starring in series like, as well as films includingand. Upcoming, he has the Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series, A24’sopposite Zac Efron, and more.An icon of the ’80s and ’90s, Moranis rose to fame with roles in, thefilms and more, after writing and starring in famed Canadian sketch series. Famously, he for the most part stepped away from acting in the late ’90s, focusing on raising his children following the passing of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky. Most recently, he teamed with Ryan Reynolds on a 2020 ad for Mint Mobile.Palmer is coming off of success with, a TriStar buddy comedy where she stars opposite SZA, which recently got a sequel set up for development. Next up, she’ll be seen in, Amazon’s heist comedy out August 6, opposite Eddie Murphy; Aziz Ansari’s Lionsgate comedy, out October 17; and Boots Riley’s Neon pic