Movies Spaceballs 2

‘Spaceballs’ Sequel in Works From Josh Gad, Mel Brooks at Amazon MGM

Brooks' original 'Star Wars' satire film hit theaters in 1987.
The Schwartz is with Amazon MGM Studios, where a sequel to the 1980s parody film Spaceballs is in early development, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.


Josh Gad and Mel Brooks are producing the project that has Gad attached to star. Josh Greenbaum is helming the comedy from a script by Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.


Plot details for the sequel to the Star Wars-spoofing comedy feature have not yet been shared. Kevin Salter will serve as executive producer on the new one.
200.webp
 
Mel Brooks is still alive?

giphy.gif


He was old af in Part 1 like 35 years ago
 
Mel Brooks is 97 years old , fuck sakes
 
They going to spoof the shitty new movies or just fuck up the original spaceballs? Can't wait
 
