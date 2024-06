The Schwartz is with Amazon MGM Studios , where a sequel to the 1980s parody filmis in early development,has confirmed. Josh Gad and Mel Brooks are producing the project that has Gad attached to star. Josh Greenbaum is helming the comedy from a script by Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.Plot details for the sequel to the-spoofing comedy feature have not yet been shared. Kevin Salter will serve as executive producer on the new one.