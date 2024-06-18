Mulder_81
‘Spaceballs’ Sequel in Works From Josh Gad, Mel Brooks at Amazon MGM
Brooks' original 'Star Wars' satire film hit theaters in 1987.
www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Schwartz is with Amazon MGM Studios, where a sequel to the 1980s parody film Spaceballs is in early development, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Josh Gad and Mel Brooks are producing the project that has Gad attached to star. Josh Greenbaum is helming the comedy from a script by Gad, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.
Plot details for the sequel to the Star Wars-spoofing comedy feature have not yet been shared. Kevin Salter will serve as executive producer on the new one.