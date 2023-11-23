Space Station Visible Now?

nonoob

nonoob

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 4, 2023
Messages
4,287
Reaction score
6,923
Possible Space Station, Seen Right Now, USA's East Coast - East - North East direction while looking upward towards the moon.

Before it's asked - No, I haven't been drinking.​
 
It might be that toolbox some broad dropped up there
 
All I see is one giant cloud
 
giphy.gif
 
Any pics? What did it look like?
 
milliniar said:
Any pics? What did it look like?
Click to expand...
It's directly overhead right now, estimate it's moved approx 30 degrees since first noticed.
Looks like 7 connected vertical lights with a large wing-like set of lights on the right side and a smaller wing-like set of lights on the left. Wings appear at about 2/3 of the way down from the first light at the top.

Sorry no pics, the camera view blurs, doesn't give anything at all. Won't even focus at the distance.
 
It's moved about 10-15 degrees clockwise since last checked.

Second time seeing it in my life. Last time was in daylight and maybe lights weren't on - possibly due to the solar recharging of bat-trees.
 
The space station is a few hundred feet or a hundred meters wide, and it’s about 250 miles away from earth, so you think you can see the lights from a football field 250 miles away ?

It’s a high altitude balloon, or swamp gas.
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
The space station is a few hundred feet or a hundred meters wide, and it’s about 250 miles away from earth, so you think you can see the lights from a football field 250 miles away ?

It’s a high altitude balloon, or swamp gas.
Click to expand...
Neither one, no doubt in my mind it is the space station. STILL visible, same apparent travel clockwise direction arc, same lights are seen clear as a bell and it's now 2 hours after first view.
 
nonoob said:
It's moved about 10-15 degrees clockwise since last checked.

Second time seeing it in my life. Last time was in daylight and maybe lights weren't on - possibly due to the solar recharging of bat-trees.
Click to expand...
i saw it a few months ago as it was in my area. Check your local news or subreddit and find out if it's visible in your area tonight. Either that or continue describing your ufo experience and / or hallucinations.
 
PurpleStorm said:
Check your local news or subreddit and find out if it's visible in your area tonight. Either that or continue describing your ufo experience and / or hallucinations.
Click to expand...
Oh, I love it, hallucinations are in my past, from the late 70's & early 80's. Haven't had one since, so it can't be flashbacks some 4 -5 decades later.

Zero questions, the arc this is traveling in, from looking up in my back yard, this is the real deal. No need for me checking online, it's in view right now.
 
nonoob said:
Oh, I love it, hallucinations are in my past, from the late 70's & early 80's. Haven't had one since, so it can't be flashbacks some 4 -5 decades later.

Zero questions, the arc this is traveling in, from looking up in my back yard, this is the real deal. No need for me checking online, it's in view right now.
Click to expand...

The ISS is currently southeast of Brazil...

Not to mention it doesn't look anything like what you described. It doesn't have visible lights, as such is only visible near dawn or dusk since it has to reflect sunlight to be seen. It also doesn't hang in the sky. A full horizon to horizon flight only takes around 8 minutes.
 
Last edited:
Roxxo said:
The ISS is currently southeast of Brazil...
Click to expand...
This IS Insane. From NASA's site - Wed Nov 22, 5:40 PM is showing a possible 2 minute viewing possibility from NC.
NASA
This thing's arc has been nowhere near how far the moon's arc has changed since I started watching it. No F'n Idea what this thing is. It's still in view.
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
The space station is a few hundred feet or a hundred meters wide, and it’s about 250 miles away from earth, so you think you can see the lights from a football field 250 miles away ?

It’s a high altitude balloon, or swamp gas.
Click to expand...

Spoken so eloquently but unfortunately so wrong as well. Seen it tons of times, watched it fly over while simultaneously watching the live feed from the station as it flies over my city, and my eyes suck. I'm not sure what @nonoob was seeing though, better eyesight than me i'm guessing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
News In a Huge First, Mouse Embryos Have Been Grown in Space
Replies
5
Views
318
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,453
Messages
55,002,335
Members
174,546
Latest member
Baxter Chapman

Share this page

Back
Top