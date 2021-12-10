Space Marine 2 reveal

ObsoleteSoul said: Hopefully it doesn’t stay entirely focused on the nids. Battlesector was all nids. Tbf, im still going to play it. The first was great, and loved Gladius and Battlesector. They have been doing well with that IP lately. Click to expand...

Ditto. The only thing I didn't like about the first game was fighting the Orcs for so long. They brought Chaos into the mix a bit too late, but it was a nice change up. Battlesector is incredible too. Some of the overwatch moments you can create are so visceral, I fucking love it. I can't believe they haven't introduced more races, if only for skirmish, but here's hoping a big DLC is on the way, with the new factions campaigns. Steamworkshop should already have been integrated too.