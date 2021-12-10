Space Marine 2 reveal

They just released the trailer for Space Marine 2 and our man Captain Titus is back in action.

He's now crossed the Rubicon as a Primaris Marine and has been demoted to a LT but still out kicking ass.

Trailer is absolutely badass.


First game was a decade ago but its still fun as hell to play.
 
Space Marine was awesome. It wasn't perfect but it nailed that sense of being a bad motherfucker stomping around in huge, weighty power armour. I'll be all over a sequel.

An Imperial Guard game could be great. Especially if you could roll around in these

Leman-Russ-Tank00.png
 
I loved the first game. I tried to find it today on the PSN but they don't have it. I watched some YT videos of it and it still looked great.
 
I loved the first game. I tried to find it today on the PSN but they don't have it. I watched some YT videos of it and it still looked great.
I found it used years back for a XBOX 360 at gamestop for a few bucks. So much fun rampaging through hordes of Orks, especially jump pack and thunder hammer.
 
Hopefully it doesn’t stay entirely focused on the nids. Battlesector was all nids. Tbf, im still going to play it. The first was great, and loved Gladius and Battlesector. They have been doing well with that IP lately.
 
Hopefully it doesn’t stay entirely focused on the nids. Battlesector was all nids. Tbf, im still going to play it. The first was great, and loved Gladius and Battlesector. They have been doing well with that IP lately.
Ditto. The only thing I didn't like about the first game was fighting the Orcs for so long. They brought Chaos into the mix a bit too late, but it was a nice change up. Battlesector is incredible too. Some of the overwatch moments you can create are so visceral, I fucking love it. I can't believe they haven't introduced more races, if only for skirmish, but here's hoping a big DLC is on the way, with the new factions campaigns. Steamworkshop should already have been integrated too.
 
