Multiplatform Space Marine 2 **Beta cancelled

They just released the trailer for Space Marine 2 and our man Captain Titus is back in action.

He's now crossed the Rubicon as a Primaris Marine and has been demoted to a LT but still out kicking ass.

Trailer is absolutely badass.


First game was a decade ago but its still fun as hell to play.
 
Space Marine was awesome. It wasn't perfect but it nailed that sense of being a bad motherfucker stomping around in huge, weighty power armour. I'll be all over a sequel.

An Imperial Guard game could be great. Especially if you could roll around in these

Leman-Russ-Tank00.png
 
I loved the first game. I tried to find it today on the PSN but they don't have it. I watched some YT videos of it and it still looked great.
 
I loved the first game. I tried to find it today on the PSN but they don't have it. I watched some YT videos of it and it still looked great.
I found it used years back for a XBOX 360 at gamestop for a few bucks. So much fun rampaging through hordes of Orks, especially jump pack and thunder hammer.
 
Hopefully it doesn’t stay entirely focused on the nids. Battlesector was all nids. Tbf, im still going to play it. The first was great, and loved Gladius and Battlesector. They have been doing well with that IP lately.
 
Hopefully it doesn’t stay entirely focused on the nids. Battlesector was all nids. Tbf, im still going to play it. The first was great, and loved Gladius and Battlesector. They have been doing well with that IP lately.
Ditto. The only thing I didn't like about the first game was fighting the Orcs for so long. They brought Chaos into the mix a bit too late, but it was a nice change up. Battlesector is incredible too. Some of the overwatch moments you can create are so visceral, I fucking love it. I can't believe they haven't introduced more races, if only for skirmish, but here's hoping a big DLC is on the way, with the new factions campaigns. Steamworkshop should already have been integrated too.
 
Bumping this badboy for TS. For the emperor! *salutes

New gameplay reveal up:



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793703010042089528

▪️3-player "Operations Mode"
▪️Customization: Colors, helms, greaves, gauntlets etc
▪️6 playable classes, like Bulwark with combat shield or Sniper with camo cloak

Goddamn this looks 🔥🔥🔥

I am ready.

Curious if the team had any takeaways from Helldivers II success and if they made any tweaks to their system because of it.
 
I was excited until I found it is just a mode. I thought this was a full single player game. Oh wel still a lot of other games
 
I was excited until I found it is just a mode. I thought this was a full single player game. Oh wel still a lot of other games
This isn’t a standalone?
 
It’s a stand alone game I believe, that’s just one of the modes. Main game you play Titus again battling the Tyranids and Thousand Sons.

Also gonna be PVP mode where you battle other Space Marines chaos vs loyalist.
 
This isn’t a standalone?
I thought so at first but now in hearing about battle passes and pve co-op mode so now I’m concerned. Usually modes added onto pvp games like that are only a couple hours and not worth the price. I was hoping for at least a 15 hour campaign
 
''we need to design a realistic and practical wep-''
''Chainsaw sword''
 
Saber confirms cancellation of beta to playerbase boos. Launch sole focus in change of plans, adds developer.
 
