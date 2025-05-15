Crime Southport killer attacks prison officer with boiling water

The same evil piece of shit who killed three young children back in January and is now serving 52 years in prison somehow managed to get his hands on some boiling water and pour it on one of the correctional officers.

f4c08c90-2d18-11f0-b26b-ab62c890638b.jpg.webp


This comes only a month after another evil piece of shit responsible for the Manchester arena bombing attacked, burned and stabbed 3 correctional officers in another prison.

442d9700-17c5-11f0-8a1e-3ff815141b98.png.webp






So two questions here:

1. How the fuck are these lowlife turds given access to kitchen utensils and put in a position where they can harm anyone?

2. Why are these evil scumbags being kept alive with taxpayers dollars?


One look at these guys and you see there is nothing of value behind those eyes without any human empathy, cold like a fucken codfish, there is zero hope of any rehabilitation for this type of psychopathic parasite, they have no place in society and they should be put down and their organs donated to people in need because that's the only positive contribution they could ever make to this world.



Here is the link to both stories:

www.bbc.com

Police investigate alleged attack on prison officer by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana

Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January over the murder of three girls.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

www.bbc.com

Hashem Abedi, Manchester Arena bomber, attacks prison officers

Counter-terrorism police are investigating after the assault by Hashem Abedi left three prison officers with life-threatening injuries.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
If you can't put a bullet in their head then they should be in max solitary with all that means.

But that's not going to happen there so you guys are fucked and have to put up with this.
 
Part and parcel of living with diversity. Mmmmm...falafels.
 
Koro_11 said:
1. How the fuck are these lowlife turds given access to kitchen utensils and put in a position where they can harm anyone?
How else are they supposed to cut up their 30 day dry aged porterhouse steaks, and get hot water for their evening tea and crumpets?
 
Solitary confinement? You can’t kill them because that ship has sailed , but if you lock someone up by themselves for a few years apparently they wish they were dead
 
Elvis. said:
Solitary confinement? You can’t kill them because that ship has sailed , but if you lock someone up by themselves for a few years apparently they wish they were dead
Slide them some slop under their door every day and that's plenty.

Nothing else required.

If they eat it or don't, who cares.
 
Siver! said:
I don't think anyone gives a fuck about these clowns.

If they want to make it dangerous to interact with them on any level whatsoever, so be it.
I don't see a reason an inmate sohuld have access to anything sharp or boiling, in all honesty.
Oh he can't have te4a? Too fucking bad, shouldn't have murdered kids.

Bring back communal justice.
 
- He would be dead here. Probably by the hand of the others inmates.
 
