Police investigate alleged attack on prison officer by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana Axel Rudakubana was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January over the murder of three girls.

Hashem Abedi, Manchester Arena bomber, attacks prison officers Counter-terrorism police are investigating after the assault by Hashem Abedi left three prison officers with life-threatening injuries.

The same evil piece of shit who killed three young children back in January and is now serving 52 years in prison somehow managed to get his hands on some boiling water and pour it on one of the correctional officers.This comes only a month after another evil piece of shit responsible for the Manchester arena bombing attacked, burned and stabbed 3 correctional officers in another prison.So two questions here:1. How the fuck are these lowlife turds given access to kitchen utensils and put in a position where they can harm anyone?2. Why are these evil scumbags being kept alive with taxpayers dollars?One look at these guys and you see there is nothing of value behind those eyes without any human empathy, cold like a fucken codfish, there is zero hope of any rehabilitation for this type of psychopathic parasite, they have no place in society and they should be put down and their organs donated to people in need because that's the only positive contribution they could ever make to this world.Here is the link to both stories: