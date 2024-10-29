Axel Rudakubana, who slaughtered three girls at a dance class earlier this year in the UK, is now to be charged under the Terror act after a biological toxin and an al Qaeda training manual were found in a search of his home.



Following the aftermath of the terror attack, woke people insisted Axel was Christian after the media had published quotes from an 'unnamed neighbour' stating that he was a choir boy in the local church.



