International Southport attacker faces terror charges following al Qaeda training manual find

Axel Rudakubana, who slaughtered three girls at a dance class earlier this year in the UK, is now to be charged under the Terror act after a biological toxin and an al Qaeda training manual were found in a search of his home.

Following the aftermath of the terror attack, woke people insisted Axel was Christian after the media had published quotes from an 'unnamed neighbour' stating that he was a choir boy in the local church.

 
According to the security police here in Norway, we now have 12-year olds planning terrorist attacks, often behind their parents' backs. And they're not being just radicalized by the mosques, the internet or older relatives / family members anymore, but by each other. It's not looking pretty.
 
Interesting - we were aggressively told that was a "mental health episode" and not a targeted Islamic terror attack?
 
The funniest part of the world we live in now is how quickly people are to comment (in large public forums) with complete certainty on breaking news. And still never learn.

The amount of crow and humble pie being consumed is off the charts! Won't somebody think of the birds!?
 
Yes. An angelic Christian choir boy who came from a lovely family but appeared to have a bit of a 'wobble'.
 
A small price to pay for diversity.

edit- my mistake, I'd read on X this kid was muslim.
 
Last edited:
Sounds like like your typical christian refugee from Rwanda eh? I wonder if the people doing their little victory laps after they thought they'd dunked on the people preciting the attack was Islam relates feel stupid? Or do they not care since they earned their good boy points already
 
They’re still smuggly declaring it not terror-related, because that’s the official word from their elite masters.
 
I think most people just wanted evidence that he was Muslim and there wasn't any at that point. If he's a convert and there's now evidence that he's a Muslim then file it under Islamic terrorism.
 
Does it not concern you that it took a months for this information to be made public and in that time people were jailed for suggesting it was terror-related?
 
Yes to the first question, no to the second one because people weren't jailed for suggesting it was terror related.
 
