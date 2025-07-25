  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections South Park tries to make Trump sue them in new season (spoiler heavy)

So in the previous seasons they used Garrison as a a proxy for Trump. In this season PC principal has turned coat becoming Power Christia principal or PC prin cipal for short making Christianity mandatory in the school. The villagers rabble up to Garrisons door only to find him at home chilling on the couch. It then switches to the oval office where we are introduced to Donald animated and voiced the same way as Saddam Hussein. Keep in mind he was technically the big villain on the series.

The episode takes frequent shots at his penis size including displaying a full nude AI generated video of him running naked in the desert displaying a close up shot of his penis which says ''I endorse this message''

The episode also has Jesus tell the villagers he didn't want to endorse Christianity but only went along with it because he didn't want to get sued.

The creators had previously said they were going to avoid the election results in the new season but they went straight there.

The running gag from Matt and Trey from the beginning has always been anyone who tries to sue them just makes the situation worse.


White House Bashes ‘South Park’ After Trump Parody: ‘This Show Hasn’t Been Relevant for Over 20 Years’ and Can’t ‘Derail Trump’s Hot Streak’

Donald Trump's White House bashes 'South Park' as not relevant in a statement issued after the Season 27 premiere mocked the president.
WH response: “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the statement continued. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”
 
They used to try to add some false modesty to this shit. "The most presidential since, perhaps, Abraham Lincoln."

Now It's just "Trump is Numero Uno. Ratings so big, so hot." lol.
 
The desert scene was epic, lol. Keep fucking with that stooge, Matt and Trey.
 
