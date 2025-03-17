Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 13,717
- Reaction score
- 15,044
This is the complete story of one of South Korea's largest naval disasters. Hundreds of students died due to the captain telling the students to stay on the ship as it sank while he evacuated with his crew. The President, coast guard and the media all lied and covered it up.
Long, but entertaining tale.
Another documentary about the tragedy.
Long, but entertaining tale.
Another documentary about the tragedy.