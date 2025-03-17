  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International South Korea's Titanic: The Sewol Ferry Tragedy

This is the complete story of one of South Korea's largest naval disasters. Hundreds of students died due to the captain telling the students to stay on the ship as it sank while he evacuated with his crew. The President, coast guard and the media all lied and covered it up.

Long, but entertaining tale.



Another documentary about the tragedy.

 
Reminds me of a Simpsons episode where there was a fire alarm drill at the nuclear plant and Homer was the first one to get out and he blocked everyone from coming out
 
