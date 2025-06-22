PBAC
#trending: Am I being fat shamed? Signs in South Korea train stations encouraging commuters to take stairs divide online users
SEOUL — A sign encouraging commuters to take the stairs instead of the escalator in a train station in South Korea has gone viral online, stoking discussions on political correctness and the prevalence of fatphobia in the country.
www.todayonline.com
- A sign meant to encourage commuters to opt for the stairs instead of the escalator at a train station in Seoul has gone viral online
- The floor stickers feature two stickmen, one chubbier with an arrow pointing to the escalator, and the other slimmer with an arrow directing towards the staircase
- A video of the sign has garnered mixed reactions from online users
- Some found the sign "fatphobic", while others considered it an "honest" reminder to take care of one's health
- Fatphobia is reportedly prevalent in South Korea, where the beauty standards are strict and favour a slender body type