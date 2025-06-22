Social South Korean subways fat shaming people who use escalators

www.todayonline.com

#trending: Am I being fat shamed? Signs in South Korea train stations encouraging commuters to take stairs divide online users

SEOUL — A sign encouraging commuters to take the stairs instead of the escalator in a train station in South Korea has gone viral online, stoking discussions on political correctness and the prevalence of fatphobia in the country.
  • A sign meant to encourage commuters to opt for the stairs instead of the escalator at a train station in Seoul has gone viral online
  • The floor stickers feature two stickmen, one chubbier with an arrow pointing to the escalator, and the other slimmer with an arrow directing towards the staircase
  • A video of the sign has garnered mixed reactions from online users
  • Some found the sign "fatphobic", while others considered it an "honest" reminder to take care of one's health
  • Fatphobia is reportedly prevalent in South Korea, where the beauty standards are strict and favour a slender body type
"from online users"

So people looking to complain about something that doesn't affect them.
 
That's from North Korea, and it's showing Kim Jong Un to his personal escalator
 
Maybe the fat people get up the stairs slower than the escalator while slender people move quickly. So the slender people complained the fat people were taking too much time and couldn't squeeze past without getting fat juice on them.
 
We need that here.
 
