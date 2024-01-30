Social South Korean Birthrate: Pet strollers surpass baby strollers

What is going on in South Korea?

According to this article, sales of pet strollers have surpassed that of baby strollers as people are having such fewer babies.

Sales of pet strollers surpass baby strollers for 1st time

In yet another sign of Korea’s falling birthrate, sales of pet strollers have exceeded those of baby strollers this year for the first time, according to Gmarket, an e-commerce platform operator.
In yet another sign of Korea's falling birthrate, sales of pet strollers have exceeded those of baby strollers this year for the first time, according to Gmarket, an e-commerce platform operator.

Data released on Sunday showed that 43 percent of the total number of strollers sold on the platform during the first three quarters of this year were for human infants, while the remaining 57 percent were strollers designed for animals, mainly dogs and cats.
South Korea has the World’s lowest fertility rate at 0.78 and it’s decreasing!!


What is going on over there? People were alarmed by COVID, which killed less than 1% of the population … yet, this this rate of fertility threatens to collapse Korean society, surely!

More should be done to handle this.
 
Probably same reason as in Europe. Life getting expensive.
 
I mean people was screaming in a thread when a poster claimed her cats cost her what was it 16 USD /day or some shit.
Imagine what a pair of snot nosed kids cost / day.
Also you cant put them down or give them away if you get sick of them.
 
Sounds insane 16 per day. I know people who cost less lol. Unless you figure in doctor visits or something. Yes kids are extremly expensive i dont have but friends and family and it gets mentioned a lot in conversation like diapers are suppose to be super expensive and other stuff.
 
On that last note... says who?

ANYWAY i am willing and ready to fly to seoul to take care of this problem myself...
 
The law? I am no lawyer but I am pretty sure you are not allowed to put down your kids if you get sick of them, or give them away.
 
I see. Real talk but I've heard that in some countries laws are more like suggestions instead of rules that get people sent to jail if broken.
 
When you live on a farm, kids make life easier. When you live in a city, kids make life more difficult.

As populations move more and more away from farms and into cities, birthrate drops.
 
Cost of living, in most first world countries people want to be able to give their children a good quality of life and a lot of people don't end up having them because they don't think they can afford it.

In third world countries they just tend to pump out a few and if they lose a couple they always have spares.
 
Hell Joseon - Wikipedia

The phrase has been used to express opposition towards government policies seen as contributing to youth unemployment, economic inequality, excessive working time, inability to escape from poverty despite hard work, a society that favors vested interests, and general irrationality in daily life.[5] Usage of this term increased through social-networking websites such as Twitter and Facebook, spreading particularly among younger individuals in September 2015.[6]
Click to expand...
 
First world pet worship people are fucking weird.

The manager at the local meat market by me, told me that, by far, the most annoying and obnoxious costumers are the ones that come in to purchase meats for their pets. They treat their cats and lapdogs like royalty, while being rude to just about everybody around them.

They feed their animals meats that are of a higher quality than the stuff they eat themselves. They'll literally buy their animal raw organic grass fed meat, while buying themselves processed foods.

Watching them stand on line like:

My poor cousin became one of these weirdos thanks to feminism. She's essentially a fucking shut in now with her Pit, and has alienated herself entirely from the rest of the family/world.

I would like to better understand why people are going this route. It's not good.
 
Single women with big dogs … you can’t tell me something ain’t going on there. You read stories about it all the time. Gross.
 
When a people is,at point where they live on top of each other . Tou start to realize to better reign in or lessen pop growth.
 
