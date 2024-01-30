Sales of pet strollers surpass baby strollers for 1st time In yet another sign of Korea’s falling birthrate, sales of pet strollers have exceeded those of baby strollers this year for the first time, according to Gmarket, an e-commerce platform operator.

South Korea has the World's lowest fertility rate at 0.78 and it's decreasing!!What is going on over there? People were alarmed by COVID, which killed less than 1% of the population … yet, this this rate of fertility threatens to collapse Korean society, surely!More should be done to handle this.