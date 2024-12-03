International South Korea declares Martial Law - to remove N. Korean forces

www.bbc.co.uk

South Korea's president declares emergency martial law - live updates

In a surprise late night television address he says the move was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces.
www.bbc.co.uk

This is breaking news, I don't know if this is an invasion or N. Korean terrorist cells or a government coup attempt but something's going down.

Summary
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law

In a surprise late night television address he says the move is necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements

The move comes as Yoon's People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party continue to disagree over next year's budget bill.


Edit - seems like he's fallen out with his parliament and is just turning authoritarian on them
 
Based on recent news even his own party is against the Marshall Law acknowledgement and the military may be blocking other party members from ending Parliament.
 
This had better not cause a problem with the Korean Superboy Vs Nate the Train fight on Saturday.
 
Yoon has been a lame duck president since the latest general election when the opposition won a landslide in parliament.

He was not able to pass the laws he wanted, instead, he was reduced to vetoing desperately any bills that the opposition had been passing.

Yoon is also mired in several scandals, mainly one around his wife, who is accused of corruption. She is also accused of influence peddling. The opposition has been trying to launch a special investigation against her.

This week, the opposition slashed budgets that the government and ruling party had put forward - and the budget bill cannot be vetoed.

In the same week, the opposition is moving to impeach cabinet members, mainly the head of the government audit agency, for failing to investigate the first lady.

Yoon has gone for the nuclear option - he claims it is to restore order when "anti-state" forces he says are trying to paralyse the country.
Sounds like this dude is just trying to save his own skin.
 
Parliament has voted to block martial law, this could be over pretty sharpish.
 
Accusing the South Korean Democratic party of being North Korean agents seems pretty looped.
Especially when you lost control of parliament due to low approval ratings and the "North Korean Agents" whose activity you want to suppress with martial law are Catholic priests and University professors calling for his resignation over his various controversies, corruption and screw ups.
 
