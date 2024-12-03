cmw43
Bad Boys Club
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2006
- Messages
- 18,833
- Reaction score
- 7,122
South Korea's president declares emergency martial law - live updates
In a surprise late night television address he says the move was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces.
www.bbc.co.uk
This is breaking news, I don't know if this is an invasion or N. Korean terrorist cells or a government coup attempt but something's going down.
Summary
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law
In a surprise late night television address he says the move is necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements
The move comes as Yoon's People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party continue to disagree over next year's budget bill.
Edit - seems like he's fallen out with his parliament and is just turning authoritarian on them
Last edited: