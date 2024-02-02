South Korea Bans Dog Meat

meat is meat. eating a dog is no different than eating a pig.
 
KOPPE said:
meat is meat. eating a dog is no different than eating a pig.
Dog’s are not clean, they carry parasites, eat their own poop, their urine kills plant life … I wouldn’t eat them, not purely out of any ethical concern, but because they are not clean animals.
 
Goonerview said:
Dog’s are not clean, they carry parasites, eat their own poop, their urine kills plant life … I wouldn’t eat them, not purely out of any ethical concern, but because they are not clean animals.
Not really sure how that's a response to what @KOPPE said, but hey-ho.

Pigs are in that bracket for many people, no?
 
Westernisation.
 
Siver! said:
Not really sure how that's a response to what @KOPPE said, but hey-ho.

Pigs are in that bracket for many people, no?
Pigs, in their natural habitat are cleaner than dogs. Grass-fed cow meat is the best, as they have four stomachs and have relatively fewer parasites.

Pig meat, if cooked well, can be very good quality, too.
 
Goonerview said:
Dog’s are not clean, they carry parasites, eat their own poop, their urine kills plant life … I wouldn’t eat them, not purely out of any ethical concern, but because they are not clean animals.
oven-bacon-featured.jpg


Pigs are not clean, they carry parasites, eat their own poop but here we are
 
Loiosh said:
Pigs, cows and chickens eat meat when available.
They will, but meat eaters don't' generally prey on other meat eaters.

Didn't Japan have issues with eating Dolphins due to high mercury content or something like that.?
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
They will, but meat eaters don't' generally prey on other meat eaters.

Didn't Japan have issues with eating Dolphins due to high mercury content or something like that.?
1706877215795.png

I'm gonna eat krill every day after seeing this haha
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
They will, but meat eaters don't' generally prey on other meat eaters.

Didn't Japan have issues with eating Dolphins due to high mercury content or something like that.?
No idea; as far as I know they were one of the few cultures that ate dolphin.

Most large sea creatures are relatively high mercury, right? Which is why we're supposed to eat less tuna and concentrate on small fish like sardines?
 
