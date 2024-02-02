South Korea Bans Dog Meat

Dog’s are not clean, they carry parasites, eat their own poop, their urine kills plant life … I wouldn’t eat them, not purely out of any ethical concern, but because they are not clean animals.
Humans don't typically eat meat eaters or working animals.
Not really sure how that's a response to what @KOPPE said, but hey-ho.
Pigs are in that bracket for many people, no?
Pigs, cows and chickens eat meat when available.
They will, but meat eaters don't' generally prey on other meat eaters.
Didn't Japan have issues with eating Dolphins due to high mercury content or something like that.?
I'm gonna eat krill every day after seeing this haha