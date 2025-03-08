South Carolina executed a guy today with a firing squad

BluntForceTrama
Firing squad executes Brad Keith Sigmon in South Carolina in 'bloody spectacle'
Friday's execution was the first by firing squad in modern South Carolina history and only the fourth in the U.S. since 1977. Sigmon's attorney called it a "bloody spectacle."
First time in 15 years apparently. Who knew? he chose this way over electrocution or lethal injection.
It was a bloody and violent affair. Three volunteer shooters were enisted and he sat in a special chair facing a wall where three rifle barrels protruded from a hole in a closeup wall point blank to the guys heart…a glory hope so to speak. Hood on head.
It wasn’t instant. It took over 15 seconds for him to die. South Carolina still has that civil war savage vibe