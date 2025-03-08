  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

South Carolina executed a guy today with a firing squad

www.yahoo.com

Firing squad executes Brad Keith Sigmon in South Carolina in 'bloody spectacle'

Friday's execution was the first by firing squad in modern South Carolina history and only the fourth in the U.S. since 1977. Sigmon's attorney called it a "bloody spectacle."
First time in 15 years apparently. Who knew? he chose this way over electrocution or lethal injection.

It was a bloody and violent affair. Three volunteer shooters were enisted and he sat in a special chair facing a wall where three rifle barrels protruded from a hole in a closeup wall point blank to the guys heart…a glory hope so to speak. Hood on head.

It wasn’t instant. It took over 15 seconds for him to die. South Carolina still has that civil war savage vibe
 
There was some lethal injection fuck up last year I think and this dude was like screw that just shoot me
 
you guys aren’t shocked this method is still existent here? South Carolina you savage
 
ffs it's 2025 you have to broadcast and monetize this shit. Get with the times South Carolina. Do it right!

Also, boo on this cowardly method. Face to face like men! Hiding beyond a wall bitch he doesn't even have a gun 😒
 
The ethics of an executioner is wtf

They shoulda just had a TSLA robot kill him.
 
How do you feel about public stonings? You can even charge everyone $5-20 to throw a stone, the bigger the stone the more it costs, but we make sure the stones are small enough that he doesn't get one shot killed.
 
No I don't have a problem with it at all. I would choose it over the chair , the gas chamber or the needle if I had to be executed. I think they should go old school give him a cigarette lean him against a wall and have 5 or 7 dudes fire at him with rifles and one dudes got a blank.

There is no non violent way to kill someone man and some people need to be gone.
 
Fuck yeah... if you get to pick your method of execution, mine would obviously be...
...short of that, firing squad is far more of a metal way to go out than lethal injection.
 
That's fvcking badass but would be more badass if it was multiple shots 😎
 
I just don't agree here either. Something about using a robot to kill a man seems way more off putting than a human firing squad.

I do think the squad should be volunteers and no one should be forced onto that detail if they don't want it. I almost think friends and family of victim should be allowed onto the squad if they want but i can't figure out a way to ensure they only shoot where they are supposed to. You can't gutshoot the guy or shoot him in the dick. I guess the head is OK since it's also fatal.
 
www.yahoo.com





Shoot me in the head. Savages
 
