Rumored Sources: Kade Ruotolo Making MMA Debut at ONE 167

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,542
Reaction score
3,279
Kade Ruotolo will make his MMA debut this spring, Sports Illustrated has learned.

His first-ever MMA bout will take place at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. Ruotolo will compete in a lightweight bout against Blake Cooper, who is the younger brother of accomplished PFL fighter Ray Cooper.

There are few fighters in the world with as much potential as Ruotolo. Only 21, he could become the face of ONE Championship. Of course, that will require he wins–and does so in an exciting fashion.

www.si.com

Sources: Kade Ruotolo Making MMA Debut at ONE 167

Sources: Kade Ruotolo Making MMA Debut at ONE 167
www.si.com www.si.com
Click to expand...
Much respect that he's actually doing it.
 
Hopefully he's working hard at the striking. Relying on high level BJJ seems to have a ceiling in MMA these days.
 
I'm not a grappling expert, but is anyone here giving Mikey a chance? How big of an upset would this be?
 
that Indian said:
I'm not a grappling expert, but is anyone here giving Mikey a chance? How big of an upset would this be?
Click to expand...
I mean it wouldn't be too big of an upset but Kade is definitely the favorite here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gio
PBP ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, Sun. 1/28, 3 AM ET/12 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread
22 23 24
Replies
467
Views
15K
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,074
Messages
55,465,606
Members
174,785
Latest member
JoyceOuthw

Share this page

Back
Top