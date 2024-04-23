Sources: Kade Ruotolo Making MMA Debut at ONE 167 Sources: Kade Ruotolo Making MMA Debut at ONE 167

Kade Ruotolo will make his MMA debut this spring,has learned.His first-ever MMA bout will take place at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok. Ruotolo will compete in a lightweight bout against Blake Cooper, who is the younger brother of accomplished PFL fighter Ray Cooper.There are few fighters in the world with as much potential as Ruotolo. Only 21, he could become the face of ONE Championship. Of course, that will require he wins–and does so in an exciting fashion.