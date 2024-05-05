Sour Ending For Erceg.

Steve had a good performance in my humble totally not biased opinion.



However the narrative around the fight and more specifically his performance will end up being the decision to shoot at the end.



Erceg is actually a pretty decent grappler, however Pantoja is just that much better and it wasn’t a good idea to shoot on him.



I still personally think Steve has a high ceiling and that his striking is incredibly clean but only time will tell if he can reach championship status.



Regardless WAR MICHAEL SCOTT!