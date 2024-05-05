Sour Ending For Erceg.

Steve had a good performance in my humble totally not biased opinion.

However the narrative around the fight and more specifically his performance will end up being the decision to shoot at the end.

Erceg is actually a pretty decent grappler, however Pantoja is just that much better and it wasn’t a good idea to shoot on him.

I still personally think Steve has a high ceiling and that his striking is incredibly clean but only time will tell if he can reach championship status.

Regardless WAR MICHAEL SCOTT!
 
ERCEG_STEVEN_L_11-11.png




open-uri20160811-32147-1dm69u9_4c7a4236.jpeg
 
Stock goes up from this fight, despite the loss. His striking looked great and he was able to repeatedly fight off Pantoja's grappling which other fighters in the division haven't been able to to the same effect.

Bad decisions cost him the fight but he'll be back.
 
Yea, he very much threw that fight away in the 5th. I had it 2-2, as did many others it seems, and he seemed the fresher guy coming into the 5th. Then takedowns...
Idk what he was thinking. Possibly that he needed to mix it up to look good to the judges but that backfired.
 
That's legit how he looked during his interview. Someone gotta make a shoop thread for that.



Aside from that, I left very impressed with Erceg, and he represented himself and his skill level very well. I feel for the guy, but he's going to get another chance. He's high level and enormous for that weight class, he will succeed.
 
Stock goes up from this fight, despite the loss. His striking looked great and he was able to repeatedly fight off Pantoja's grappling which other fighters in the division haven't been able to to the same effect.

Bad decisions cost him the fight but he'll be back.
I agree his standup is formidable and he’s a good grappler to defend against such a high level grappler like Pantoja.
 
Pantoja was trying to get KTFO all night, i thought this guy fought pretty dumb.
 
Idk what he was thinking. Possibly that he needed to mix it up to look good to the judges but that backfired.
Think he panicked a little knowing it was probably 2-2 and let the pressure get to him, trying to secure the round with a takedown and control
 
