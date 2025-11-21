Media Sounds like B-lol wants to fight Islam

185 announcement if he wins. He’ll never fight Islam. Muslim brotherhood etc etc
 
SamuraiBro said:
Nah he's gone sour on Islam.

You can hear it when he talks about him. I don't think he appreciated Islam celebrating his TS when he lost to Jack.

Also another thing is Islam probably invites the fight like his buddy Kamaru and they are all under Ali. He never had a problem fighting Belal to begin with it was Khabib who stood in the way, but now they'll probably give their "brother" a chance.
 
hbombbisping said:
Eh, I don’t buy it. I could be wrong though. I’ll have a lot of respect for Belal if he does call him out.
 
So much for that Islamic brotherhood that Belal was yapping about a few months ago <lol>
giphy.gif

I think he’s catching on to the fact that the Dagis don’t even like him :rolleyes: XDD
 
BeLOL has beef with chimaev so this Islamic brotherhood argument is retarded
 
Would be hilarious if Belal beat Ian, Usman, and Islam all in a row. Sounds like he's already 1-0 against Usman.
 
When Belal was champ, it was very much in his favor the play up the "I don't want to fight my Muslim brother".

Now when he's just a contender it's a different story.
 
Islam pulled a snake move to be honest. If I were Belal I would want to fuck him up (regardless of how unlikely that would be).
 
