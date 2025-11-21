hbombbisping
"Are you going to call out Islam if you win?"
"You'll find out this weekend"
"Who wins between prime GSP and Islam"
"Me"
Nah he's gone sour on Islam.185 announcement if he wins. He’ll never fight Islam. Muslim brotherhood etc etc
Eh, I don’t buy it. I could be wrong though. I’ll have a lot of respect for Belal if he does call him out.Nah he's gone sour on Islam.
You can hear it when he talks about him. I don't think he appreciated Islam celebrating his TS when he lost to Jack.
Also another thing is Islam probably invites the fight like his buddy Kamaru and they are all under Ali. He never had a problem fighting Belal to begin with it was Khabib who stood in the way, but now they'll probably give their "brother" a chance.
