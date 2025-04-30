Multiplat Souls games aren't dofficult

I mean, it's usually just a bunch of pattern recognition with some adaptation. I don't hate them but it's pretty much been the same thing since Dark Souls, which by its own brand name is about pattern recognition. Black Myth and Sekiro are straight up my alley when it comes to interests but I have no motivation to play them. I've done it before.

It's good cos it broke the mould but I think it became the mould far too quickly and has started sprouting fungus.

It's almost like the same dev is just hearing about new things and applying the same template.
 
I personally don’t know any game that’s dofficult
 
I actually agree with your second point. Too many "souls like" games out there, that look to just push the envelope on difficulty. Although, I think some games are implementing elements from the series rather well. "Expedition 33" borrowed some, and they might have just revolutionized the JRPG genre by doing so.

I also think "Monster Hunter" might actually be the first "souls like", before the Souls series even existed. Pretty sure the Fromsoft guys were heavily influenced by it's design.
 
