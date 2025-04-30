PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
I mean, it's usually just a bunch of pattern recognition with some adaptation. I don't hate them but it's pretty much been the same thing since Dark Souls, which by its own brand name is about pattern recognition. Black Myth and Sekiro are straight up my alley when it comes to interests but I have no motivation to play them. I've done it before.
It's good cos it broke the mould but I think it became the mould far too quickly and has started sprouting fungus.
It's almost like the same dev is just hearing about new things and applying the same template.
