I never do this out of respect but I went ahead and edited OP's 'dofficult' to 'difficult' because while apparently Miyazakian titles are easy for him, spelling is not (/jk) and it was bugging me. Sorry for that, TS.Relevantly, such a bold claim needs material followthrough to have any measure.Because these titles aren't difficult and in your words done one – done 'em all, I'd appreciate an upload of you no-hitting Miyazkian icons like Kos or Laurence from Bloodborne (heck, I'll even give you a pass with Upper Cathedral's Ebrietas), Inner Owl from Sekiro (Daddy going to F you up), Blade of Miquella herself Malenia from Elden, or Sister Friede from Souls' Ariandel.I'd respect your opinion if you can share one performance from above. If you get tagged once or twice, while not a true no-hit, that's OK, too.We have precious few members who can do any of this. I can personally no-hit Nameless King. It remains one of my biggest gaming accomplishments and I take pride in it, having bled for the mastery over time. @Ashen One can no-hit and so can some other regs too. Know why that matters? Because it's. Because we recognise and respect these journeys for being hard AF, for rising to the challenge with sore hands, bruised egos, and earning those performances.