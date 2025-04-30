Multiplat Souls games aren't difficult

I mean, it's usually just a bunch of pattern recognition with some adaptation. I don't hate them but it's pretty much been the same thing since Dark Souls, which by its own brand name is about pattern recognition. Black Myth and Sekiro are straight up my alley when it comes to interests but I have no motivation to play them. I've done it before.

It's good cos it broke the mould but I think it became the mould far too quickly and has started sprouting fungus.

It's almost like the same dev is just hearing about new things and applying the same template.
 
I actually agree with your second point. Too many "souls like" games out there, that look to just push the envelope on difficulty. Although, I think some games are implementing elements from the series rather well. "Expedition 33" borrowed some, and they might have just revolutionized the JRPG genre by doing so.

I also think "Monster Hunter" might actually be the first "souls like", before the Souls series even existed. Pretty sure the Fromsoft guys were heavily influenced by it's design.
 
Personally, I kind of agree and the difficulty of the Souls-like games isnt really my jam. I can play Xcom 2 all day long and have my soldiers die left and right and its tense as all hell. But with Souls and Souls-like games I felt like I figured it all out very quickly, and then it was just executing it with an incredibly small window of opportunity and an immense hammer of punishment when you're timing is off. Thats just not my style. Every one of them looks cool and amazing, and I can see the appeal. The mechanics just dont engage me after awhile since, to me, I figured out the puzzle, but then the margin of error is so small that it feels like the punishment is artificially inflated.
 
Of course they are difficult, some more than others. They just aren't stupidly difficult, so long as you take the time to learn enemy patterns, and make the right build that fits your playstyle. Promised Consort Radahn though, he can fuck right off.

What sets Miyazki's games apart from the clones, is the rich lore/world building and environmental storytelling. With only a few cut scenes and some item descriptions, his stories are as incredible as anything, if you feel like looking around and piecing it all together, otherwise, have fun with the tight gameplay and addictive gameloop.
 
Plenty of hard Soulslikes, but I do agree that the fatigue is setting in. As much as I love Sekiro, its effect on action games has been a net negative imo. Everything is just about parrying or pressing a dodge button now -- not many games coming out nowadays that challenge the player the same way games like Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden do. Even Bayonetta 3 was littered with bad design choices that took the wind out of your sails as you were getting a good pace. Remember when spacing, frame data, animation cancels, movement tech, etc. used to matter? Now it's just "lock on, press L1 to parry, press circle to dodge, combo the boss when the window appears, rinse and repeat". I'd love to see some action games that try something new, or at least reintroduce the awesome mechanics that were present in bangers like DMC3 or NG2. A boy can dream
 
Plenty of hard Soulslikes, but I do agree that the fatigue is setting in. As much as I love Sekiro, its effect on action games has been a net negative imo. Everything is just about parrying or pressing a dodge button now -- not many games coming out nowadays that challenge the player the same way games like Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden do. Even Bayonetta 3 was littered with bad design choices that took the wind out of your sails as you were getting a good pace. Remember when spacing, frame data, animation cancels, movement tech, etc. used to matter? Now it's just "lock on, press L1 to parry, press circle to dodge, combo the boss when the window appears, rinse and repeat". I'd love to see some action games that try something new, or at least reintroduce the awesome mechanics that were present in bangers like DMC3 or NG2. A boy can dream
I wouldn't call myself fatigued on the genre, but I am sure you are correct that some copycat action games simply don't get it right.

Currently playing through Stellar Blade- it occupies this space between souls and modern NG/DMC. I like it a lot.

FWIW I absolutely loved the first modern Ninja Gaiden game- you absolutely could not play that as a button masher and there was a rhythm and flow to the combat. NG2 is also great, but there's some button mashing in it for sure. Haven't played any of the others but looking forward to NG4 this year.
 
It's good cos it broke the mould but I think it became the mould far too quickly and has started sprouting fungus.
Its a yes and no answer. Yes to the general casual playerbase. No to those who play video games for a living.

Someone recently played every Fromsoftware soulslike game in order getting no hit in each. Numerous others beat Elden Ring using a dance pad as a controller. One instance they did it without dying. Currently another streamer is playing two Elden Ring games at the same time. Using a controller for one and a dance pad for the other.
 
Its a yes and no answer. Yes to the general casual playerbase. No to those who play video games for a living.

Its a yes and no answer. Yes to the general casual playerbase. No to those who play video games for a living.

Someone recently played every Fromsoftware soulslike game in order getting no hit in each. Numerous others beat Elden Ring using a dance pad as a controller. One instance they did it without dying. Currently another streamer is playing two Elden Ring games at the same time. Using a controller for one and a dance pad for the other.
SMH, and the Sherdog OT most pointless comment of the day award goes to @KaNesDeath for like the 475th time.

It's like observing, "Yes, juggling four items at once is difficult, except for professional jugglers."
EsVg.gif
 
I think that Sekiro is one of the most difficult games ever made. I beat Kid Icarus, Ghosts 'N Goblins and Cuphead.

I will say that the DS1 2 and 3 are not the MOST challenging games FS has made but I don't know how anyone can pick up Sekiro and say "oh this isn't tough".
 
I never do this out of respect but I went ahead and edited OP's 'dofficult' to 'difficult' because while apparently Miyazakian titles are easy for him, spelling is not (/jk) and it was bugging me. Sorry for that, TS.

Relevantly, such a bold claim needs material followthrough to have any measure.

Because these titles aren't difficult and in your words done one – done 'em all, I'd appreciate an upload of you no-hitting Miyazkian icons like Kos or Laurence from Bloodborne (heck, I'll even give you a pass with Upper Cathedral's Ebrietas), Inner Owl from Sekiro (Daddy going to F you up), Blade of Miquella herself Malenia from Elden, or Sister Friede from Souls' Ariandel.

I'd respect your opinion if you can share one performance from above. If you get tagged once or twice, while not a true no-hit, that's OK, too.

We have precious few members who can do any of this. I can personally no-hit Nameless King. It remains one of my biggest gaming accomplishments and I take pride in it, having bled for the mastery over time. @Ashen One can no-hit and so can some other regs too. Know why that matters? Because it's difficult. Because we recognise and respect these journeys for being hard AF, for rising to the challenge with sore hands, bruised egos, and earning those performances.
 
We have precious few members who can do any of this. I can personally no-hit Nameless King. It remains one of my biggest gaming accomplishments and I take pride in it, having bled for the mastery over time. @Ashen One can no-hit and so can some other regs too. Know why that matters? Because it's difficult. Because we recognise and respect these journeys for being hard AF, for rising to the challenge with sore hands, bruised egos, and earning those performances.
Thanks for the shoutout, my friend. Appreciate it.



giphy.gif
 
SMH, and the Sherdog OT most pointless comment of the day award goes to @KaNesDeath for like the 475th time.

It's like observing, "Yes, juggling four items at once is difficult, except for professional jugglers."
General casual gaming playerbase doesnt have the time allocation with cognitive retrospective to turn conscious thought to subconscious and corresponding motor task requirements. No "professional" soulslike players exist, its not a esport.

Only spectrum this skillset predominately resides in past the general casual player is in the video game influencer space.
 
Some say beating Halo2 on Legendary with all the skulls on (that make it more difficult) is the most difficult accomplishment in the history of gaming.

It's very very close debate between that, and this -

mashable.com

'Dark Souls' legend beats all 3 games in one sitting without getting hit

Unbelievable.
mashable.com mashable.com

'Dark Souls' legend beats all 3 games in one sitting without getting hit​

 
