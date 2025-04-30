Plenty of hard Soulslikes, but I do agree that the fatigue is setting in. As much as I love Sekiro, its effect on action games has been a net negative imo. Everything is just about parrying or pressing a dodge button now -- not many games coming out nowadays that challenge the player the same way games like Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden do. Even Bayonetta 3 was littered with bad design choices that took the wind out of your sails as you were getting a good pace. Remember when spacing, frame data, animation cancels, movement tech, etc. used to matter? Now it's just "lock on, press L1 to parry, press circle to dodge, combo the boss when the window appears, rinse and repeat". I'd love to see some action games that try something new, or at least reintroduce the awesome mechanics that were present in bangers like DMC3 or NG2. A boy can dream