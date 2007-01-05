SOUL upon entry: Make a deal with the devil [power/strength training log]

DEVILsSON
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2006
- Messages
- 7,514
- Reaction score
- 4,130
CURRENT PRs as of 09/15/22
AGE: 40
Height:6'0
Weight: 215-225
Goals: To get STRONGER/FASTER/LEANER
PR
Deadlift: 715
Squat: 500
Bench: 425
Push Press: 300
Weighted Chins: +135x2@220
Weighted Dips: +235@220
Weighted Push Up: +315lb@215
COC#3, 3-4 closes right , 1 close with left hand
---PRs WERE CIRCA 2008-2009
01/04/07 8pm
-played bball 40 min prior...a game of 3o3 and some shooting around
Deadlift:
225-5 reps
315-3 reps
+straps:
405-1 rep
495-1 rep
635-1 rep...used all back but no hitching...felt like I have at least another easy 20-30lb in me....after almost a 6 week lay off...
Dynamic Rows:
315- 5 reps
365-3+0 reps
Bench:
115-10 pause on chest+ballistic reps
135-5 reps w/pause+explode
225-5 reps w/ pause +explode
315-3 reps....
top 1/2 partial:
365-4+0 reps..pretty weak...at least 3-4 reps off my best lift...felt pretty weak...
Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown Station:
140-10 reps....
-tried to squat but was a no go with left knee locking up surprisingly higher up than normal....was as stiff as a piece of wood....eh...not even with a really wide stance...
grippers:
BBE-1 negative with each hand
#3- 1 rep MMS or bit wider+10 sec closed hold right hand, 2 negatives left hand
#3-1 rep MMS or bit wider +5 sec closed hold right hand, 2
negatives left hand
-surprisingly strong on grippers today....
-havent worked out in two weeks...
-bent 2 white IMs few days ago and kinked a yellow pretty good with underhand style...so pretty good with my bending progress...
10pm END
I left at 10 but last 30 min I spent mostly chatting with buddy of mine...
AGE: 40
Height:6'0
Weight: 215-225
Goals: To get STRONGER/FASTER/LEANER
PR
Deadlift: 715
Squat: 500
Bench: 425
Push Press: 300
Weighted Chins: +135x2@220
Weighted Dips: +235@220
Weighted Push Up: +315lb@215
COC#3, 3-4 closes right , 1 close with left hand
---PRs WERE CIRCA 2008-2009
01/04/07 8pm
-played bball 40 min prior...a game of 3o3 and some shooting around
Deadlift:
225-5 reps
315-3 reps
+straps:
405-1 rep
495-1 rep
635-1 rep...used all back but no hitching...felt like I have at least another easy 20-30lb in me....after almost a 6 week lay off...
Dynamic Rows:
315- 5 reps
365-3+0 reps
Bench:
115-10 pause on chest+ballistic reps
135-5 reps w/pause+explode
225-5 reps w/ pause +explode
315-3 reps....
top 1/2 partial:
365-4+0 reps..pretty weak...at least 3-4 reps off my best lift...felt pretty weak...
Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown Station:
140-10 reps....
-tried to squat but was a no go with left knee locking up surprisingly higher up than normal....was as stiff as a piece of wood....eh...not even with a really wide stance...
grippers:
BBE-1 negative with each hand
#3- 1 rep MMS or bit wider+10 sec closed hold right hand, 2 negatives left hand
#3-1 rep MMS or bit wider +5 sec closed hold right hand, 2
negatives left hand
-surprisingly strong on grippers today....
-havent worked out in two weeks...
-bent 2 white IMs few days ago and kinked a yellow pretty good with underhand style...so pretty good with my bending progress...
10pm END
I left at 10 but last 30 min I spent mostly chatting with buddy of mine...
Last edited: