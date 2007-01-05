SOUL upon entry: Make a deal with the devil [power/strength training log]

01/18/06 7:30pm

-shot around bball for 15 min prior to warm up...better grip better dribbling...who the hell would have guessed....

-took 200mg caffeine+60mg pseudo+150mg aspirin+fish oil 5g+b-complex tablet around 6:30pm

-was trying to get in a workout tue/wed instead of today but was too stressed/tired so forced myself to go today...layed off pretty much all forms of caffeine due to stress....been drinking water and taking b-complex and higher dosages of fish oil...



-did dips and dynamic rows as well as some other exercises as supersets of sorts...



Dips: w/leather chain belt

bodyweight(220)-10 reps

+45-3 reps

+90-3 reps

+135-1 rep

+180-1 rep

+235-1+1 reps.....fought for 1st and got around halfway on 2nd....let a growl go on 2nd rep...was quite amusing to me as it was so unintentional..



Dynamic rows:

135-10 reps

225-3 reps

straps:

315-3 reps

365-1 rep

405-1 rep

425-1 rep

435-1 rep...still had gas in the tank....



Standing Cable Rope Crunches on Pulldown station:

100-5 reps

170-3+1 reps....done explosively

180-1+1 reps...done explosively



Standing Cable Rope Twists on Pulldown station:

100-6+0 reps

120-3+0 reps....got bad cramp in left calf for some fukn reason



Bending:

#1 put a small kink in yellow+white IM

#2 put a kink in blue IM bar

#3 got pissed and finished off the blue...still not recovered from bending session couple days ago where I did 2 yellows 20 min apart...

#4 put a ~100 degree kink in yello+white bars....kinked them unevenly...I taped them together but white didnt bend as much...

#5 kinked the yellow+white to around 70 degrees...had no strength for the crush down....none...

was interesting to have quite a few people staring at me as I did that....underhand grip with bar under the chin..



grippers:

2 forced closes and negatives with BBE with each hand

#3 closed right handed from about parallel....maybe just shy of CCS...and held shut for around 10 sec...even felt a little grind of the handles...got left hand to about 1/4 then forced closed it and did couple negatives for couple reps

#3 got right to about 1/16th...couldnt get last fraction no matter how hard i tried so I forced it closed and did a negative.....did 3 negs with left after forced close...



-got excruciating cramps in both calves as I tried to get on tippie toes to grab chin bar....wow....sat like a little girl in the corner sucking my thumb for the next 20 min.....

-after last bend I chucked all the oatmeal that I ate prior to going to gym....ate 3 servings+berries....good half of it ended up in the garbage can...good times...



saw couple guys really fighting in their 30s curls so i walked up tired as fuck and still cramping...got 75s for 2 on alt db curls....had to fight for 2nd right handed....when a guy next to me asked if I needed a spot I almost blew up in laughter....had to hold it back as I got the rep....hilarious.....it's pure entertainment to watch people do their routines...which for most involves doing some new crazy variation of a curl...like one guy doing seated ez bar curls with 50 total weight.....tucking head down and curling weight up over the head....lol....interesting but if only they used half that creativity to do their fucking squats or deads then it'd be worth a damn...





9:10m PM END....