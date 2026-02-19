Social SOTU - 2/24 PBP

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
36,554
Reaction score
41,696
Still a couple weeks away, but just saw the democrat rebuttal choice and thought it was interesting.

I find it a pretty bold strategy for democrats in an election year to go with Spanberger who’s only headlines since being governor are tax hikes, increases in pay for state politicians, etc, and hasn’t been in office long enough to have a track record of anything. And looking like a Hunger Games character

Pretty clear she will be one of the top potential democrats for the 2028 ticket.

 
should be interesting. I hope he addresses the Epstein files. He needs to get ahead of this (assuming he's not directly complicit in it). and if so, he needs to resign
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
should be interesting. I hope he addresses the Epstein files. He needs to get ahead of this (assuming he's not directly complicit in it). and if so, he needs to resign
Click to expand...
His own AG wanted to talk about the stock market instead of Epstein during a hearing on the Epstein files. It's literally the last thing he wants to talk about.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
should be interesting. I hope he addresses the Epstein files. He needs to get ahead of this (assuming he's not directly complicit in it). and if so, he needs to resign
Click to expand...
The Epstein files will not be brought up at all. It's always the same shit, no matter who the President is.

"Look at all these great things we've done!
Here's a wounded veteran getting an award.
Here's a kid with cancer we're making an honorary something or other.
We've done many other great things too!
I'm awesome!
God Bless America!"
 
HereticBD said:
The Epstein files will not be brought up at all. It's always the same shit, no matter who the President is.

"Look at all these great things we've done!
Here's a wounded veteran getting an award.
Here's a kid with cancer we're making an honorary something or other.
We've done many other great things too!
I'm awesome!
God Bless America!"
Click to expand...
oh I know, I was just hoping he would/will address the elephant in the room.
 
JoeBobbaLou2 said:
oh I know, I was just hoping he would/will address the elephant in the room.
Click to expand...

eh, I think there is a decent chance he brings it up. Will brag that he was the one to finally release them, that it vindicates him, brag he was one of the first people to call out Epstein, prince andrew, etc. Blame Obama and the Clintons and democrats for covering it up for so long, including the Comey’s, basically everyone who hates Trump.

Not saying you have to agree with that take by any means, but just that he could use the platform to go off on a similar tangent. I would say maybe a 33% chance
 
As I am getting ready for bed, I am thinking that Trump needs to have a full scale invasion of Mexico and/or Iran by sunrise, to give his speech some pep
 
I'll save you guys some time on what he'll talk about.

Everything is Biden's fault
Tariffs are a huge success.
Jobs are returning to America and Prices are down
Border invasion is under control
Something about Greenland
Democratic witch hunt
Intermission for diaper change and sleep
Something never seen before
Make Israel Great Again
and a bunch more gibberish.
 
Revolver said:
I'll save you guys some time on what he'll talk about.

Everything is Biden's fault
Tariffs are a huge success.
Jobs are returning to America and Prices are down
Border invasion is under control
Something about Greenland
Democratic witch hunt
Intermission for diaper change and sleep
Something never seen before
Make Israel Great Again
and a bunch more gibberish.
Click to expand...
USA hockey
Gas being under a dollar
2020 election being stolen
The 73 wars he has stopped
 
Revolver said:
I'll save you guys some time on what he'll talk about.

Everything is Biden's fault
Tariffs are a huge success.
Jobs are returning to America and Prices are down
Border invasion is under control
Something about Greenland
Democratic witch hunt
Intermission for diaper change and sleep
Something never seen before
Make Israel Great Again
and a bunch more gibberish.
Click to expand...

lol, pretty accurate. he's good at glossing over the bad stuff.
 
I dare anyone to take a drink anytime Trump blames something on Biden or says Biden.
Also I am praying Nappy Poopy Pants goes off script, for the Lulz.
Weird how the media no longer cares about a mentally declining old man President.
 
Prediction:
Trump claims multiple times to have lead America into a "Golden age" despite high prices, stagnant jobs, unprecedented scandals involving sex crimes with children at the highest levels of our government, only lowering the tax burden on the super wealthy, and failing to deliver on basically every promise he made a year ago.
 
44nutman said:
I dare anyone to take a drink anytime Trump blames something on Biden or says Biden.
Also I am praying Nappy Poopy Pants goes off script, for the Lulz.
Weird how the media no longer cares about a mentally declining old man President.
Click to expand...
Not watching so you need to update me. Drunk yet?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,679
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top