Still a couple weeks away, but just saw the democrat rebuttal choice and thought it was interesting.
I find it a pretty bold strategy for democrats in an election year to go with Spanberger who’s only headlines since being governor are tax hikes, increases in pay for state politicians, etc, and hasn’t been in office long enough to have a track record of anything. And looking like a Hunger Games character
Pretty clear she will be one of the top potential democrats for the 2028 ticket.
