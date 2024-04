Not that surprising imo.



Its far more common to keep KO power even or gain a bit moving up in weight than it is moving down.



This time Max clearly put on the right weight. Last time he fought Poirier he was still a 145er with a bit of a belly. This time he looked thick, especially in his legs, which is where power is generated from.



I don't think he takes that power back down to 145 with him.