Sorry Judges: Marshall Won That Fight

horrific, absolute travesty, pick a descriptor... would not be surprised if the betting houses withhold until further review...

WTF
 
Ya I thought Marshall won 1 and 2 easy. The 3rd rd could’ve went either way. Brutal decision imo
 
That was bs, I was shocked as hell Francis lost. Wtf, the rounds weren’t even that close.
 
I agree. I wanted Santos to win but thought he lost. Marshall was robbed
 
Wrong, judges got it right. The main problem is people got swayed by the announcers. Every time Santos landed in rounds 2 & 3 they ignored it. Meanwhile Marshall lands a hook that gets blocked and its."Even though it was blocked Marshall making it count Joe".
Screenshot_20250308_183947_Chrome.jpg
 
I try not to throw around the word "robbery," but that was a robbery. Not just a general robbery, but a 10-Point Must system robbery.
 
JoeRowe said:
Wrong, judges got it right. The main problem is people got swayed by the announcers. Every time Santos landed in rounds 2 & 3 they ignored it. Meanwhile Marshall lands a hook that gets blocked and its."Even though it was blocked Marshall making it count Joe".
View attachment 1085735
Click to expand...
Wrong. People that decide rds via strike counts are morons
 
Marshal really laid off and was complacent in the last two rounds. I don't know if this was a robbery. Last two rounds were close.
 
JoeRowe said:
Wrong, judges got it right. The main problem is people got swayed by the announcers. Every time Santos landed in rounds 2 & 3 they ignored it. Meanwhile Marshall lands a hook that gets blocked and its."Even though it was blocked Marshall making it count Joe".
View attachment 1085735
Click to expand...
There's some truth to this. Commentary seems to focus on one fighter and ignores the other. It drives me nuts
 
GetWrecked said:
Francis Marshall won that fight.
Click to expand...
You are right on the button Marshall WON, I hope the clown Judges get rolled down an alley tonight. The Judges are clearly corrupt to the bone and are making some serious dinero off of the UFC. Eiither the UFC knows and it is scripted like football and every other sport makes me just not want to watch anymore.
 
JoeRowe said:
Wrong, judges got it right. The main problem is people got swayed by the announcers. Every time Santos landed in rounds 2 & 3 they ignored it. Meanwhile Marshall lands a hook that gets blocked and its."Even though it was blocked Marshall making it count Joe".
View attachment 1085735
Click to expand...
First of all, stats by themselves never tell the full story. Significant strikes are not judged the same by everybody and don't carry the same weight. For instance, those pity pat strikes from the ground didn't do anything but were scored.
 
