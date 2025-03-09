Sorry Judges: Marshall Won That Fight

DaysOfThunder
UFC needs to have more control about bad judges and refs. These guys are all over the place. Some are even in Power Slap.
Wrong. People that decide rds via strike counts are morons
There's some truth to this. Commentary seems to focus on one fighter and ignores the other. It drives me nuts
You are right on the button Marshall WON, I hope the clown Judges get rolled down an alley tonight. The Judges are clearly corrupt to the bone and are making some serious dinero off of the UFC. Eiither the UFC knows and it is scripted like football and every other sport makes me just not want to watch anymore.Francis Marshall won that fight.
First of all, stats by themselves never tell the full story. Significant strikes are not judged the same by everybody and don't carry the same weight. For instance, those pity pat strikes from the ground didn't do anything but were scored.
