Sorry if this is unrelated but...

godhatesacoward

godhatesacoward

Jul 6, 2025
22
3
Does anyone find it really cringe when someone tries to make themselves sound more qualified as a fighter by pretending to be a street beast? In my opinion unless the person is MUCH larger than you then beating regular people in street fights does not show beyond amateurish ability as a martial artist. I'm saying this as someone who had kind of a fight issue in my youth and teens and also as someone who has that as a bit of a source of shame. All you really need in street fights where the guy isn't like twice your size is very basic defense and combinations
 
