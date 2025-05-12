Sorry but this whole Islam thing was always nonsense

First of all, IFW is in like a month and some change, they really expect all these fighters that are involved in this mess to pretty much take title fights in short notice? Charles seems to be in fucking Disneyland with his family, Ilia is training but even he doesn't know for who, Islam I assume is in the same boat as Ilia and Jack can't just go back to training right away and risk opening up a cut, not to mention that he already had an extra long camp.



Second these are the two divisions with the longer lines of contender in the promotion plus at WW we have Buckley vs Usman coming up, Dustin fought for a title his last fight, whos to say to Max he can't call for one if he beats him? Shavkat is out there recovering, Ian and Brady are active, taking fights, this is not the time for the double champ nonsene imo.



The UFC knows this, thats why Dana wasn't at the presser and why the went to Pereira, he saw how banged up Jack was, Ilia is probably telling him he is not gonna fight for an interim and Islam that he is not gonna vacate, etc.



IMO just because of the timing alone the UFC should had told Islam is a LW defense or he is getting stripped and keep everything moving, its not like Islam has cleaned up the division or anything (not his fault I know, but still)