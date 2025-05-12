Sorry but this whole Islam thing was always nonsense

Pechan

Pechan

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
9,228
Reaction score
19,557
First of all, IFW is in like a month and some change, they really expect all these fighters that are involved in this mess to pretty much take title fights in short notice? Charles seems to be in fucking Disneyland with his family, Ilia is training but even he doesn't know for who, Islam I assume is in the same boat as Ilia and Jack can't just go back to training right away and risk opening up a cut, not to mention that he already had an extra long camp.

Second these are the two divisions with the longer lines of contender in the promotion plus at WW we have Buckley vs Usman coming up, Dustin fought for a title his last fight, whos to say to Max he can't call for one if he beats him? Shavkat is out there recovering, Ian and Brady are active, taking fights, this is not the time for the double champ nonsene imo.

The UFC knows this, thats why Dana wasn't at the presser and why the went to Pereira, he saw how banged up Jack was, Ilia is probably telling him he is not gonna fight for an interim and Islam that he is not gonna vacate, etc.

IMO just because of the timing alone the UFC should had told Islam is a LW defense or he is getting stripped and keep everything moving, its not like Islam has cleaned up the division or anything (not his fault I know, but still)
 
If you know your employer operates in a certain way you should adjust to thrive in that environment.

It literally pays to stay ready.

Be the guy who can step up, you aren't fat and out of shape and you are prepared for what you are able to read from the horizon and the context clues and get that bag.

Look at JDM.

Was he the most qualified? Absolutely fucking not.
Was he the guy who said yes? Yup
You know what they call him? - champ


EVERY top 5 LW and WW should be planning and preparing to fight IFW. At the bare fucking minimum, 3 pieces of half ass flare, they should be prepared to make weight as a backup.

Don't be Armen with the world in the palm of your hand and you can't be fucking bothered to make weight on the date YOU AGREED TO.... be like JDM, or Ian Garry, or fucking Cowboy or Kevin Holland, all of whom I would guess have pretty solid bank accounts.

Is the UFC a fucking hot mess? Yes.
We know this.

Adapt.
 
Yeah Dana white is a great promoter. Hahahahahha
 
You've got tons of guys with an equal claim for a shot at the belt. Why not stack a card with multiple contender fights with the champ-champ main event? Have Ilia vs Charles/Arman for co-main. Brady vs Garry as the next one. Toss in a juicy LHW or MW fight or two to open up the main card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
I think Islam fights Ilia and moves up to WW not matter what happens on Saturday
Replies
3
Views
126
Gabe
Gabe
Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
646
markg171
markg171
R
I think this ends the Topuria vs Islam outcome debate
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
moosaev
Ilia VS Dustin is next
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
WOLVERINEKILLS
WOLVERINEKILLS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,523
Messages
57,290,900
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top