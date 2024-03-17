Sorry but the apex sucks.

Huge fan of the sport of MMA and grateful for free UFC but come on Dana...feels like a super low budget regional show

Either get rid of it or upgrade it .

nothing against small/ club fight atmosphere and smaller fight nights but the UFC is supposed to be the premier MMA organization globally...

Do better.
 
Agreed it's very tinpot. It was cool at first during covid etc but now it just seems cheap.
 
Well no kidding. Nothing controversial about that statement. . It’s like saying I’m sorry but im not a fan when my close family members die.
 
I just like fights, I dont mind it at all, Shorter walks outs too, No booing.


It's not all bad, Im 50/50 on fans sometimes it's fun sometimes they are annoying.
 
I honestly don’t understand why they do it. Smaller areas would love to have local ufc events but instead of bringing it to the fans you host it in an empty arena? Seems insulting to the fighters too honestly. At least make it available to the public and fill some seats so the fighters feel like they’re in a real fight
 
I don’t hate it but it can feel low energy at times. Plus they put on weaker cards because they don’t have to worry about tickets. I’d like if they made a small venue, talking like 1-2k people to have a little atmosphere. Think even the bad cards could sell that many tickets.
 
I got diarrhea for three straight weeks once, and the last few miserable days of those damn drizzles were superior to the Apex experience for sure.
 
I think only extroverts who attend live sports events care about this. And for those people the big cards are almost all live. They are using the apex to provide the filler content they need to do the Disney deal. This is a rare case of corner cutting that actually makes sense. Fighters are probably more comfy with no annoying crowd.

But yeah introvert v extrovert issue. You either think the crowd is wonderful or you think its annoying. Different strokes for different folks.
 
I've been to one of the shows before, its like having your own private fights taking place for you.

It's great live.
 
They host at the Apex cause it costs them nothing to do so. I don't mind the quiet atmosphere of the Apex cause I like hearing punches and kicks land.

{<shrug}
 
If the UFC can afford a little arena in Vegas, just make sure it's big enough to put a few thousand people in.

Then the complaints will end.
 
