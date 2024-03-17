Sorry but the apex sucks.

Istryker
Huge fan of the sport of MMA and grateful for free UFC but come on Dana...feels like a super low budget regional show
Either get rid of it or upgrade it .
nothing against small/ club fight atmosphere and smaller fight nights but the UFC is supposed to be the premier MMA organization globally...
Do better.
