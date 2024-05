Pro-Palestinian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden’s biggest donors​

BLM Nonprofit Says Tides Foundation Mismanaged $33 Million​

Black Lives Matter Secretly Bought a $6 Million House Allies and critics alike have questioned where the organization’s money has gone.​

Black Lives Matter is headed for insolvency after plunging $8.5M into the red - but founder Patrisse Cullors' brother was still paid $1.6M for 'security services' in 2022, while sister of board member earned $1.1M for 'consulting'​

The Tides Foundation is also responsible for shelling out cash to fund the Anti-Israel Protests and also happen to be a major Biden donor. This is the hot topic right now for these Far Leftist Activists... Sorry BLM, the ride is over.Anyway,Unfortunately for BLM... No one cares anymore. The graft is over. However, those living high off corporate donors aren't ready to give up the grifter life quite yet.Back in 2020... BLM was the new hotness.However, BLM (hilariously) accuses the Tides Foundation of mismanaging funds and refusing to pay out owed donations.Uh Oh... Yes. This is the same BLM Group whose leaders were out buying properties and living the good life off donations. It's amazing how far they've fallen since the good old days of 2020, when money was flowing in and they could spend it as they wished. Never realizing there could be a rainy day in the future when the river of money would dry up. MONEY APR. 4, 2022If it's not obvious by now... these "protests" and "activist groups" are nothing buy money grabbing scams. The same of any of these "Marxist" organizations. Enabled by the useful idiots on campuses who don't even know what they're protesting. They've got Democrats in their pockets with millions in political donations. In no way do these groups represent the Democratic base, young Democrats support Palestinians, older Democrats support Israel. However, these activist groups are well funded... and we all know Politicians will bend to the wind of money.The financial pressure they're exerting on Biden now is coming to fruit for Gaza. With Biden starting to waffle on sending aid to Israel. You think he cares about these protests?Never forget in 2020, when Democrats were slobbering on the feet of BLM. Seems so long ago now...lol... Look at that goof Shumer....This is the last gasp of one of the largest BLM groups in the country... which at one time had $90-$80 Million per year in donations.... Now receiving less than $9 Million in 2022. Net assets for the group is under $30 Million... eye opening since the group pulled almost $250 Million over a three year period.Where has it gone?It'll be interesting to see where BLM GNF is financially when it's 2023 statements come out this year. Based on this lawsuit, which reeks of desperation, it's going to be ugly.