Crime Soros-backed Portland county DA's loses to tough on crime candidate

Centrist challenger ousts progressive prosecutor in DA race in Portland, Oregon

Centrist district attorney candidate Nathan Vasquez has ousted the incumbent progressive prosecutor in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, after running a campaign in which he vowed to be tough on crime.
Soros-backed Portland county DA's crushing loss to anti-crime candidate prompts celebration online

Journalists and political commentators celebrated news that Oregon replaced incumbent District Attorney Mike Schmidt with a former Republican, Nathan Vasquez.
Journalists and political commentators celebrated news that voters in Multnomah County, Oregon, which includes Portland, ousted incumbent District Attorney Mike Schmidt and replaced him with a former Republican on Wednesday.

"It's official: Portland got the Schmidt kicked out of it!" Portland-based journalist Andy Ngo wrote. "Soros-funded [Schmidt] has finally conceded after the surge of last-minute ballots failed to help him overcome his gap against centrist challenger Nathan Vasquez. Antifa now have a new target."

Prosecutor Nathan Vasquez defeated Schmidt — a progressive DA who took office amid the George Floyd protests and whose campaign has received contributions from groups linked to liberal billionaire George Soros — by a margin of 55.7% to 43.8%, according to the National Review. It is a major victory in one of the most dependably blue regions in the country.

Vasquez plans on stopping "open air drug dealing and drug use while helping connect individuals to treatment," he told Fox News Digital in a statement after beating Schmidt, his former boss.

Portland voted out Mike Schmidt by more than ten points for Nathan Vasquez who ran on enforcing the law.

I wonder how antifa are going to respond to this new DA?
 
The one guy I know In Oregon had a 3 hour response time from authorities an attempted home break in. 911 was called
(when him and his wife were there with their child)

It’s beyond unreasonable at this point.
 
"Journalist and political commentators celebrated". LOL! Five words in I knew this was right wing silliness.
 
How come “last minute ballots” always seem to break one way?

Good thing it couldn’t erase a 12 point lead lol

Bet Georgy Schwartz is salty
Kingz said:
How come “last minute ballots” always seem to break one way?

Good thing it couldn’t erase a 12 point lead lol

Bet Georgy Schwartz is salty
And which way is that?
 
Its long over due for the pendulum to swing back the other way in that city.
 
