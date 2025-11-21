Soon they will find a way to discredit this win of Islam.

100%



I just wanna see 170 move past the Usmans and Leons and Burns' and Colby's.



We're seeing too many divisions where there's

3-4 fighters that are ready for a title shot, or 1 more win away from one.



And they spend 8 months + of the year waiting for everyone else's fights to play out before UFC actually commits to which direction to go.

FW, LW, WW each have numerous contenders to pick from, they're just dragging their feet on booking the fights.



It's great that they'll have lots of options to choose from once they're on P+

But these divisions need to get moving again.



Topuria and Khamzat are often notching flawless victories. Let's get some quicker turnaround, ffs

Jake Paul signed to fight AJ 5 weeks from now.

Merab will be on his 4th defense in the calendar year soon