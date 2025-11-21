Soon they will find a way to discredit this win of Islam.

I’m already starting to see it btw, “JDM was untested” is gonna be the narrative lol.
 
Journalists got it wrong but I give them props for pointing out the obvious physicality obstacle for Makhachev which likely played the most important factor in JDM surviving all 5.

One of them questioned Makhachev's cardio saying JDM "doesn't slow down", but it's easy to have cardio against someone not named Makhachev who lets you box at range with your high-guard, flat-footed style.
 
Ugh, you're concerned that the respect for Islam will eventually hit diminishing returns lol?

There's 40+ events a year, there's too many big fights and crazy moments on a weekly basis for anyone's shine to last more than 4-8 weeks

And if he does fight usman in his first defense at 170, we'll all go right back to being underwhelmed or indifferent towards the guy.

At least a little bit lol
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
And if he does fight usman in his first defense at 170, we'll all go right back to being underwhelmed or indifferent towards the guy.

At least a little bit lol
Click to expand...
yeah Islam CANNOT have Usman be his first title defense. that would seriously hurt his reputation in the eyes of most fans. Usman has 1 win since losing the title. there are other much more deserving contenders.

and Jack was and is still a bad dude, Islam just proved to be better. Jack didnt go on an 18 win streak of bums, anyone who says otherwise is hating or a casual or both
 
Its still a good win for Islam all things considered but I always thought JDM was being weirdly overhyped as a threat going into this fight. He had only fought one guy ranked in the top 10 of the division he was the champion of.
 
Blastbeat said:
yeah Islam CANNOT have Usman be his first title defense. that would seriously hurt his reputation in the eyes of most fans. Usman has 1 win since losing the title. there are other much more deserving contenders.

and Jack was and is still a bad dude, Islam just proved to be better. Jack didnt go on an 18 win streak of bums, anyone who says otherwise is hating or a casual or both
Click to expand...
100%

I just wanna see 170 move past the Usmans and Leons and Burns' and Colby's.

We're seeing too many divisions where there's
3-4 fighters that are ready for a title shot, or 1 more win away from one.

And they spend 8 months + of the year waiting for everyone else's fights to play out before UFC actually commits to which direction to go.
FW, LW, WW each have numerous contenders to pick from, they're just dragging their feet on booking the fights.

It's great that they'll have lots of options to choose from once they're on P+
But these divisions need to get moving again.

Topuria and Khamzat are often notching flawless victories. Let's get some quicker turnaround, ffs
Jake Paul signed to fight AJ 5 weeks from now.
Merab will be on his 4th defense in the calendar year soon
 
fractal said:
We must've missed all your posts claiming Islam would dominate.

Or wait were you going for JDM on a different account?
Click to expand...
I don’t blame anyone for getting this fight wrong tbh, the X factor was always whether the 155 weight cut was diminishing Mak and we’d see a stronger version, OR, if the jump would be too big and he had trouble holding the WW’s down. There was no way to know how it would play out until we saw it.
 
Well anyone with brain was telling this before, cuz its truth. Same as i said that people like u will use this win as "legacy victory". "We got the legend now". Makhachev is good fighter, worldclass fighter, champion...but he is not that what u trying to make him. His resume is simply nowhere close to be "goat" or some prodigy which u trying to make him look. )

I literally said it before, same as i said that he will try to get defense against Usman and then vs Belal...then retire and then u will call him greatest of all time and unbeatable legend...keep following "script" lads...ill keep laughin.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
100%

I just wanna see 170 move past the Usmans and Leons and Burns' and Colby's.

We're seeing too many divisions where there's
3-4 fighters that are ready for a title shot, or 1 more win away from one.

And they spend 8 months + of the year waiting for everyone else's fights to play out before UFC actually commits to which direction to go.
FW, LW, WW each have numerous contenders to pick from, they're just dragging their feet on booking the fights.

It's great that they'll have lots of options to choose from once they're on P+
But these divisions need to get moving again.

Topuria and Khamzat are often notching flawless victories. Let's get some quicker turnaround, ffs
Jake Paul signed to fight AJ 5 weeks from now.
Merab will be on his 4th defense in the calendar year soon
Click to expand...
dont lump my boy Burns in there. dude constantly fights anyone and everyone. he doesnt duck anybody. he's near the end of his career but he's the only one who faced Chimaev, Jack AND Morales.
it sucks to see his career decline but he's going in there and testing himself against up and comers. but i agree with you about the other 3 - they are far too inactive and turn down too many fights.
 
Back in the day Sinbad was my favorite Muslim fighter, killed cyclops, sailed the high seas and didn’t cut weight… now it’s this two weight class thing, It only really proves that Mak is double the weight bully.

Does this work…?
 
Blastbeat said:
dont lump my boy Burns in there. dude constantly fights anyone and everyone. he doesnt duck anybody. he's near the end of his career but he's the only one who faced Chimaev, Jack AND Morales.
it sucks to see his career decline but he's going in there and testing himself against up and comers. but i agree with you about the other 3 - they are far too inactive and turn down too many fights.
Click to expand...
Oops, apologies lol
Swap Gil for Belal in that case lol 🤜🤛
 
"Weakest 170 champ of all time"
"Zero top-10 wins"
"Struggled with Bassil Hafez and Gilbert Burns"
"Went 0-2 in his first 2 pro fights"

Bathtubbers just can't help themselves but shit on every infidel their kin defeat. <lmao>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hbombbisping
Media Sounds like B-lol wants to fight Islam
Replies
10
Views
405
LeBron
LeBron

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,068
Messages
58,480,126
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top