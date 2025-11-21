Soon they will find a way to discredit this win of Islam.

"take that sad look off your face"From this to “ JUST PUNCH THE C**T”
yeah Islam CANNOT have Usman be his first title defense. that would seriously hurt his reputation in the eyes of most fans. Usman has 1 win since losing the title. there are other much more deserving contenders.And if he does fight usman in his first defense at 170, we'll all go right back to being underwhelmed or indifferent towards the guy.
At least a little bit lol
and Jack was and is still a bad dude, Islam just proved to be better. Jack didnt go on an 18 win streak of bums, anyone who says otherwise is hating or a casual or both
I don’t blame anyone for getting this fight wrong tbh, the X factor was always whether the 155 weight cut was diminishing Mak and we’d see a stronger version, OR, if the jump would be too big and he had trouble holding the WW’s down. There was no way to know how it would play out until we saw it.We must've missed all your posts claiming Islam would dominate.
Or wait were you going for JDM on a different account?
dont lump my boy Burns in there. dude constantly fights anyone and everyone. he doesnt duck anybody. he's near the end of his career but he's the only one who faced Chimaev, Jack AND Morales.100%
I just wanna see 170 move past the Usmans and Leons and Burns' and Colby's.
We're seeing too many divisions where there's
3-4 fighters that are ready for a title shot, or 1 more win away from one.
And they spend 8 months + of the year waiting for everyone else's fights to play out before UFC actually commits to which direction to go.
FW, LW, WW each have numerous contenders to pick from, they're just dragging their feet on booking the fights.
It's great that they'll have lots of options to choose from once they're on P+
But these divisions need to get moving again.
Topuria and Khamzat are often notching flawless victories. Let's get some quicker turnaround, ffs
Jake Paul signed to fight AJ 5 weeks from now.
Merab will be on his 4th defense in the calendar year soon
it sucks to see his career decline but he's going in there and testing himself against up and comers. but i agree with you about the other 3 - they are far too inactive and turn down too many fights.
Swap Gil for Belal in that case lol