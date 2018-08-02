Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: June 19, 2023
Official Trailer for Sony's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson [Updated]
Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film. In theaters Oct. 6, 2023.
_______________________________________________________
Update: May 26, 2021
Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Star in Sony's KRAVEN THE HUNTER with a Jan. 13, 2023 Release Date
Sony and Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter has found its leading man — Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
In a twinned announcement, the studios also revealed that the event pic will hit theaters Jan. 13, 2023, and that Taylor-Johnson has signed a multi-picture deal to portray the classic character.
Directed by J.C. Chandor, the film is a new entry in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. Kraven is one of Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes, who has encountered Venom and Black Panther, among many others, as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most formidable enemies.
Taylor-Johnson wowed Sony executives with his performance in Bullet Train, the upcoming Brad Pitt film directed by David Leitch, and the studio was eager to lock him down for more. The actor has superhero credentials in his background, starring in the cult hit Kick-Ass (2010) and its 2013 sequel, as well as playing Quicksilver in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Last year, he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
In the comics, Kraven debuted all the way back in 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 15, with the character created by Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The big-game hunter decided to target the most dangerous foe he could imagine: Spider-Man. During his long tenure in the comics, Kraven is known for appearing in the classic 1980s storyline “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” in which the villain succeeded in defeating Spider-Man, burying him alive and assuming his identity.
News of the Kraven the Hunter casting comes as Sony continues to build out its budding universe, with upcoming installments including Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, due out Sept. 24 and Jared Leto’s Morbius, slated for Jan. 21, 2022.
Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing Kraven the Hunter. The screenplay comes from Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...onys-marvel-pic-kraven-the-hunter-1234959781/
_______________________________________________________
Update: August 20, 2020
Triple Frontier's J.C. Chandor to Direct Sony's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Movie
Even with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius postponed until 2021, Sony Pictures is continuing to build up its slate of Marvel films. Sources tell Deadline that J.C. Chandor is in talks to direct Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, the latest film to gain momentum in the studio’s Universe of Marvel Characters.
Sony is continuing to build a healthy development slate of Spider-Man characters to rival other studios’ comic book pics currently in development. Besides Venom 2 and Jared Leto’s Morbius, the studio also recently set S.J. Clarkson to direct its untitled Madame Web pic and tapped Marc Guggenheim to write its Jackpot movie. The next installment in the Spider-Man franchise also begins shooting this winter.
Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad will produce.
This comes less then 24 hours after Deadline broke the news that Olivia Wilde would be directing an untitled Marvel movie for Sony centered around the Spider-Woman character. Unknown which of these films will go first, especially since Chandor’s deal hasn’t closed yet, but Sony is clearly stacking its slate full of Marvel characters.
Even before it set this new cinematic universe in motion, Kraven the Hunter is a property the studio has longed to make. Richard Wenk, who penned The Equalizer films for Sony, wrote the script. The comic revolves around Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven the Hunter, who is one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies as well as the half-brother of the Chameleon. The character has appeared in numerous Spider-Man properties including the popular story Kraven’s Last Hunt.
Chandor has been known more for his character-driven adult dramas like Margin Call, A Most Violent Year and most recently Netflix’s Triple Frontier,and this would mark his first time taking on major studio tentpole. Even though this would be his first big-budget feature, Chandor has shown an ability to pull off impressive set pieces like the car chase in A Most Violent Year that shows he has the chops to take on the type of action Kraven the Hunter would demand.
https://deadline.com/2020/08/kraven-the-hunter-movie-jc-chandor-director-sony-marvel-1203012135/
_______________________________________________________
Update: August 2, 2018
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Movie in the Works at Sony with The Equalizer 2 Writer
Hot off the success of The Equalizer 2, screenwriter Richard Wenk is being brought on to write a Kraven the Hunter movie for Sony Pictures, multiple sources tell Collider.
Back in June 2017, THR reported that Sony was planning to expand the Spider-Man universe with films like Silver & Black, while “other projects will focus on Kraven the Hunter and Mysterio,” so news of the solo Kraven project itself is more than a year old. However, now that Sony is in the process of hiring a writer, it’s a strong sign that the studio is getting serious about expanding the non-Spider-Man Spidey universe and that the Kraven movie is heating up.
Also known as Sergei Kravinoff, Kraven the Hunter is one of Spider-Man’s best known and most formidable enemies, as well as the half-brother of the Chameleon. The character has appeared in numerous Spider-Man properties including animated series, video games and of course, the Marvel comics, including the popular story Kraven’s Last Hunt. Kraven is known for hunting big game, but what is Kraven without his white whale Spider-Man, who he considers his ultimate trophy? That’s what Wenk will be tasked with figuring out, as Spider-Man himself is still tied up solely in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while films like Kravenand Venom exist in their own separate universe with no Marvel Studios oversight. Wenk will also be tasked with introducing Kraven the Hunter to movie audiences, as the character has never appeared on the big screen before.
Sources say that Sony executive Palak Patel has been instrumental in exploring new directions to take the Spidey universe under the supervision of Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch. Patel isn’t in charge of Sony’s universe of Marvel characters in the way that Walter Hamada is in charge of DC movies at Warner Bros. — for example, Patel isn’t involved in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was overseen by Kristine Belson at Sony Pictures Animation, who reports directly to Tom Rothman — but as one of Panitch’s direct reports, he is often pulled into development meetings for films based on Marvel characters. So while Patel did work on Venom, he also worked on Superfly, so Marvel movies are hardly his sole focus at Sony.
http://collider.com/kraven-the-hunter-movie-richard-wenk/#images
