Songs from a deranged mind

AngryWeasel

AngryWeasel

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 22, 2016
Messages
2,425
Reaction score
2,377
I swear every ... morning ... well when I wake up I have a song in mind that simply doesn't go away for hours until I listen to it. It doesn't make any sense, half the time it's shit that I know but would never listen to. Movies ost, classical, old'school hip-hop, metal, you name it.

Im' gonna register this shit here for scientific purposes. Today after my whisky siesta I got this one playing inside - and mind you half the time I don't even know the title so it won't be easy.

Anyway ; science in action :

 
Last edited:
Sucks that basically no music whatever the group is cannot be embedded anymore .... Internet user experience shrinking live.


<RIP>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Paul McCartney was the worst Beatle
2
Replies
31
Views
734
Kingz
Kingz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,070
Messages
58,021,838
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top