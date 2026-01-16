Songs by bands/artists we have seen in the movies

Spoiler: For reference: Gymnopedie #1

This reminded me of an old thread:Gwyneth and Brie at the top of the heap.Although my favorite thing maybe any famous actor has ever done, musically, was the performance by Robert Downey Jr of his own piano composition, "Snake", mourning the death of his mother at the end of. It's heartbreaking viewed in the flow of the film. My ear has always had a sense that he must have been at the piano playing Satie's famous "Gymnopedie #1", and then this came pouring out of him. Sometime playing great music is the best starting point to finding something new.He later made an alternative version of the song with added vocals in a formal studio recording for analbumI'm guessing it was used in the show's soundtrack. It's quite different, but still good. I don't love it nearly as much as the instrumental original, though: