Songs by bands/artists we have seen in the movies

You beat me to it you awesome cunt! I've heard Alex Webster say they still get asked about the movie appearance all the time, what a stroke of luck for them. They haven't been to Australia in years, hoping they get here at some point.
Although my favorite thing maybe any famous actor has ever done, musically, was the performance by Robert Downey Jr of his own piano composition, "Snake", mourning the death of his mother at the end of Two Girls and a Guy. It's heartbreaking viewed in the flow of the film. My ear has always had a sense that he must have been at the piano playing Satie's famous "Gymnopedie #1", and then this came pouring out of him. Sometime playing great music is the best starting point to finding something new.
He later made an alternative version of the song with added vocals in a formal studio recording for an Ally McBeal album. I'm guessing it was used in the show's soundtrack. It's quite different, but still good. I don't love it nearly as much as the instrumental original, though:
Oh, yeah, everyone is rightly piling onto the latest piece of shit installment in the Star Trek universe, but the musical episode from Strange New Worlds (S2E09 "Subspace Rhapsody") is fantastic. Every cast member sang their own parts for the episode.
Gregory Peck's grandson, Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, may not be the most extensively trained in singing of the cast members, but dear God, to be blessed with that voice. What a bass. You'll notice from above that Benedict Cumberbatch, despite his incredible speaking voice, is a bit of a disappointment as a singer. Not so with Ethan. Rebecca Romijn is also an unexpected delight.