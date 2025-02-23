Song Would Beat O’Malley

Maybe, possibly, but he could also take an L. O'Smelley is faster, but Song definitely has more power, it would be a 100% standup unless one guy, mostly likely Song gets hurt and secures a TD. I can't see Sean getting one on Song, unless dude trips or something. I wouldn't mind seeing that matchup.
Cejudo is done as far as being a title contender. I correctly picked he would lose to Song, but when are the referees going to start deducting points for eye pokes? Unless it's very obvious accidental, no warning, just deduct. Song, even after the DBL eye poke had his fingers sticking out and Herzog didn't say a dang thing. He's a good ref, but he should've been yelling to stop reaching w/ his fingers!