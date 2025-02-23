  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Song Would Beat O’Malley

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Styles make fights, Sean doesn’t have the power to put Song away and Song is more active, faster, has more power, and has better boxing and cardio. They should make this fight but they never would because O’Malley would lose.
 
Tiny retiree midget armed Cejudo was touching Song up, O'malley doesn't have to put him away to win. Tough fight though for sure.
Cejudo is a dangerous fight for anyone he dropped and took down Merab in his last fight.
 
Maybe, possibly, but he could also take an L. O'Smelley is faster, but Song definitely has more power, it would be a 100% standup unless one guy, mostly likely Song gets hurt and secures a TD. I can't see Sean getting one on Song, unless dude trips or something. I wouldn't mind seeing that matchup.

Cejudo is done as far as being a title contender. I correctly picked he would lose to Song, but when are the referees going to start deducting points for eye pokes? Unless it's very obvious accidental, no warning, just deduct. Song, even after the DBL eye poke had his fingers sticking out and Herzog didn't say a dang thing. He's a good ref, but he should've been yelling to stop reaching w/ his fingers!
 
Would be competitive. Would favour O Malley I think for his precision.

I also think Yan is a different beast in current form. Hew right up there as far as I'm concerned.
 
Can not say that with such confidence, it's possible...would think Sean wins most of the time.
 
Styles make fights, Sean doesn’t have the power to put Song away and Song is more active, faster, has more power, and has better boxing and cardio. They should make this fight but they never would because O’Malley would lose.
You're doing it wrong. You have to say, "If Sean is GOAT and another top 10 GOAT beats someone who isn't GOAT but fought top 15 GOAT that means they have to be new GOAT."
 
if cejudo was snapping song's head back with straight shots and busted his face up then omalley would do bad things to him. Sean was landing big shots and hurt Petr Yan at points who is a far better striker than Song
 
